Tokyo stocks turn sharply lower as telecoms sector sees heavy selling

Stocks turned sharply lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday as heavy selling pummeled telecommunications issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei average plunged 232.81 points, or 1.06 percent, to end at 21,687.65, after surging 463.17 points Wednesday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 14.07 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,632.05. It rose 34.66 points the previous day.

The telecommunications sector rout came after major carrier NTT Docomo announced Wednesday that it will cut monthly mobile phone rates by 20-40 percent from the April-June quarter next year.

Concerns grew over the sector’s earnings following the announcement, market sources said.

Heavy selling hit not only NTT Docomo but also its peers, KDDI and SoftBank Group, both heavyweight components of the Nikkei average, said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

“Selling on a rally built up” after the Nikkei average advanced about 770 points over the previous two days through Wednesday, Ota also said.

He added that the market met also with selling inspired by dismal earnings reports released by major Japanese companies, including Tokyo Electron, recently.

Investors “took a wait-and see stance amid uncertainty over the global economic outlook,” said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

Miura indicated that buying was held in check prior to the release later Thursday of the U.S. Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index for October.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,108 to 937 in the TSE’s first section, while 66 issues were unchanged.

Volume dropped to 1.78 billion shares from 1.81 billion Wednesday.

NTT Docomo closed 14.71 percent lower, and KDDI and SoftBank Group tumbled 16.15 percent and 8.16 percent, respectively.

Tokyo Electron, which manufactures semiconductor-making equipment, fell 6.28 percent following downward revisions to its profit and dividend estimates for the year through next March.

Pharmaceutical maker Astellas and electronics parts producer Nitto Denko were also on the minus side.

By contrast, electronic parts supplier Murata Manufacturing jumped 9.73 percent as its consolidated operating profit forecast for the year through next March turned out stronger than market expectations, brokers said.

Clothing retailer Fast Retailing and technology firm TDK were among other major gainers.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average plunged 340 points to 21,540.