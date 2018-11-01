Players affected as online game ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ hit by ‘unprecedented’ cyberattacks
A screenshot of 'Final Fantasy XIV' | COURTESY OF SQUARE ENIX

Business / Tech

Players affected as online game ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ hit by ‘unprecedented’ cyberattacks

Kyodo

Servers for Square Enix Co.’s popular online game “Final Fantasy XIV” has been hit by a series of cyberattacks since early October, preventing some users from accessing the service, its publisher said Thursday.

The distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, in which multiple hacked computers are used to flood the target system, were carried out to an “unprecedented extent” against data centers in Japan, North America and Europe, Square Enix said.

The identities of the attackers are not yet known, although information security experts suspect links to cheap online services that carry out so-called DDoS attacks.

Two major attacks in early October and late October prevented game players from logging in to the service or cut off their connections for up to 20 hours, according to the company.

Square Enix has taken steps against the attacks but the servers were attacked again Tuesday night, disrupting the service for some 50 minutes.

“FFXIV” had previously been subjected to DDoS attacks. A study by a U.S. internet company has showed that some 80 percent of DDoS attacks worldwide are targeted at game services.

“The attacks may have been carried out by people who commit the offense for pleasure, hold a grudge against the company or seek money,” said Nobuhiro Tsuji, an information security expert.

“The attacks have extended over a long period, and, while it is costly, there is no choice but to boost countermeasures,” the expert at SoftBank Technology Corp. said.

In 2014, a high school student in Kumamoto Prefecture was found to have used an online DDoS attack service to disrupt a different game company’s operations after he became frustrated with the way the game services were managed. He was referred to prosecutors the same year.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

QR codes — the dotted squares that can be read by smartphone cameras — were invented in the 1990s by a unit of Toyota Motor Corp. to track automotive parts.
Startup bets it can end Japan's love affair with cash payments
Across most of Asia, people pay for taxi rides, restaurant meals and merchandise with smartphone-readable barcodes — except in Japan, where cash is still king. Now, as the country's biggest web ...
At the Japan-U.S. Business Council meeting held in Tokyo on Wednesday, business leaders from the two countries discussed issues including concerns over U.S. tariff policies.
Japan-U.S. Business Council meet reaffirms commitment to free bilateral and global trade
Business leaders from Japan and the U.S. gathered in Tokyo on Wednesday to reaffirm their commitment to free bilateral and global trade, in a rebuke of Trump administration's tariff policies that h...
Zozo CEO Yusaku Maezawa introduces the Zozosuit at an event in Tokyo in July.
Having collected 'enough' data, online retailer Zozo ditches namesake body-measuring suit
Online clothing retailer Zozo Inc. is scrapping its body-measuring Zozosuit, saying that it now has enough data to produce custom-size clothes for customers without creating 3D models. The polka...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A screenshot of 'Final Fantasy XIV' | COURTESY OF SQUARE ENIX

, , ,