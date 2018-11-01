Japanese research shows skipping breakfast leads to weight gain
Skipping breakfast disrupts internal body clocks and leads to weight gains, according to a study by Japanese researchers. | GETTY IMAGES

National / Science & Health

Japanese research shows skipping breakfast leads to weight gain

JIJI

NAGOYA – Skipping breakfast disrupts the internal body clock and leads to weight gain, a recent study by a Japanese team has shown.

The study, led by Hiroaki Oda, associate professor at Nagoya University Graduate School of Bioagricultural Sciences, was published online by the U.S. scientific journal PLOS One on Wednesday.

In the study, the team divided 56 rats into two groups and gave the same amount of high-fat feed to both groups for 14 days. Rats eat intermittently when they are awake.

One group was given the feed normally and the other group four hours after they woke up. The team regarded the former group of rats as a model for people who have breakfast at 8 a.m. and the other as those who skip breakfast.

After 14 days, the latter group of rats gained some 7 to 8 percent more weight on average than normal.

Analysis of the rats’ livers found that there was a four-hour delay in their activities in the latter group and the rats had a shorter period of high body temperatures.

The result suggests that the rats gained weight as body clock disruptions reduced energy consumption due to less activities, the team said.

“The rats showed that skipping breakfast causes weight gains,” Oda said. “The study is applicable to humans.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
NHK expands disaster-related push notifications to include Chinese language
Public broadcaster NHK said Thursday it will now provide push notifications in Chinese for disaster-related information via the NHK World news app amid a growing number of Chinese visitors to Japan...
Image Not Available
Japan Airlines pilot temporarily detained in London after drinking alcohol before Tokyo flight
Japan Airlines Co. said Thursday one of its pilots was temporarily detained, and later released, by British police for drinking alcohol before a flight from London to Tokyo's Haneda airport, leavin...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting Thursday.
Abe asks Seoul to ensure compensation ruling over wartime forced labor will not affect Japanese b...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday urged Seoul to take steps to ensure a court ruling ordering compensation for wartime forced labor does not affect Japanese businesses and indicated that Tokyo ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Skipping breakfast disrupts internal body clocks and leads to weight gains, according to a study by Japanese researchers. | GETTY IMAGES

, , ,