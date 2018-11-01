National

Japan Airlines pilot temporarily detained in London after drinking alcohol before Tokyo flight

Kyodo

Japan Airlines Co. said Thursday one of its pilots was temporarily detained, and later released, by British police for drinking alcohol before a flight from London to Tokyo’s Haneda airport, leaving the company to operate the flight with two pilots rather than the normal three.

The case came to light a day after All Nippon Airways Co. apologized for delaying five flights in Okinawa last week because a pilot became unwell after a night of drinking.

JAL said the level of alcohol in the pilot’s body was suspected to have exceeded the legal limit in Britain.

Long-haul routes connecting Japan with North America or Europe are normally operated by three pilots in the cockpit — two captains and a co-pilot — so that they can take rotate their breaks.

Under company rules, JAL limits two-pilot flights to routes of up to 12 hours. From Haneda, it takes about 12 hours and 30 minutes to fly to London, but 11 hours and 45 minutes for the return flight.

For the London-Haneda flight, the airline operates the route with three pilots aboard even though the flying time is just under 12 hours for the return leg.

In May, an on-duty JAL flight attendant was caught sneaking a beer into an airplane restroom and drinking it there midflight.

The transport ministry has told airlines to take measures to prevent alcohol-related incidents.

Image Not Available
