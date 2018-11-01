Central government resumes landfill work for relocation of U.S. Futenma base in Okinawa

The central government resumed landfill work Thursday to build a replacement facility for a major U.S. military base within Okinawa despite strong local opposition.

The resumption came even though the Okinawa Prefectural Government retracted its approval this summer for the landfill work to build a replacement facility in a coastal district of Henoko for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.

“It is extremely regrettable that the work was resumed despite our calls for dialogue with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,” Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki told reporters at the prefectural government office in Naha.

The military base is currently located in a densely populated residential area of Ginowan. Many Okinawa residents have been pushing for the base to be moved out of the prefecture altogether.

Protestors held demonstrations at sea while defense bureau authorities in Okinawa on Thursday began to install a floating pier to be used by the Japan Coast Guard and floats to indicate areas that are off-limits.

Tamaki, who won late September’s gubernatorial election with a pledge to stop the controversial relocation, has said the government decision to restart the landfill work goes against the will of the majority of local residents.

Deputy Gov. Kichiro Jahana told reporters Thursday that the central government has failed to heed Okinawa’s voice, and said he will request a meeting with Abe and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

At a news conference in Tokyo, Suga said that he is prepared to meet with the governor and senior Okinawa officials on behalf of Abe “if schedules of both sides allow,” because the prime minister already had talks with them in mid-October.

The landfill work was approved in 2013 by Okinawa Gov. Hirokazu Nakaima. But his successor Takeshi Onaga, who led an anti-U.S. base movement before his death in August, revoked the approval in 2015, citing legal issues with Nakaima’s decision.

The Okinawa government retracted its approval for the landfill work in August, causing construction of the new facility to be put on hold.

Land minister Keiichi Ishii authorized resumption of the landfill work earlier this week with the belief that the retraction was unreasonable.

Tamaki has said he plans to file a complaint with a third-party committee tasked with resolving conflicts between the central and local governments.

If the panel does not rule in favor of Okinawa, the prefecture may consider bringing the case to a high court.