National

Famed Kyoto kabuki theater reopens after major reinforcement work to guard against earthquakes

Kyodo

The Minamiza Theater in Kyoto reopened Thursday after closing for two years and nine months, during which it was reinforced to guard against earthquakes.

The theater, in Shijogawara, where kabuki originated, has a history that dates back 400 years. The current building, with its traditional Momoyama-style exterior design, was completed in 1929. It had been closed since February 2016 for the refurbishment work.

The building’s exterior has been retained and equipment used inside has been updated. Removable audience seating was also installed on the first floor so that the stage floor can be extended.

The kaomise (the first production of the season) will run for two months and celebrate the building’s renewal. Two different programs will be featured — one in November and the other in December.

Actors for the November program include Matsumoto Koshiro and his son, Ichikawa Somegoro.

The theater was designated by the state as a tangible cultural property in 1996.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Manami Suzuki, 27, picks up trash on a street in Tokyo's Shibuya district early Thursday after the area was swamped with Halloween revelers.
Tokyo police arrest 13 in Shibuya after Halloween mayhem
Police arrested 13 people between Wednesday and Thursday in Tokyo's Shibuya district for alleged theft and other crimes, as a massive crowd of Halloween revelers swamped the district, which witness...
Police examine the area around the house where three people in a family were stabbed to death in Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, on Thursday.
Couple and daughter found fatally stabbed in Osaka house after son calls police
Three people, all from the same family, were stabbed to death on Thursday in a two-story house in the city of Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, firefighters said. The three are Jun Yamamoto and his wi...
People jog around the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo in August. A group of doctors is urging Olympic organizers to start the Tokyo 2020 marathon as early as 5:30 a.m., saying failure to do so could cause deaths due to heatstroke.
Medical associations in Japan warn heat could make 2020 Olympic marathon 'deadly'
Medical associations in Japan urged Olympic organizers Wednesday to start the 2020 Tokyo marathon as early as 5:30 a.m., saying failure to do so could "lead to deaths" from heatstroke. Th...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The Minamiza Theater in Kyoto reopened Thursday after reinforcement work to guard against earthquakes was carried out over a period of just under three years. | KYODO

,