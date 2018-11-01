Tokyo police arrest 13 in Shibuya after Halloween mayhem

Police arrested 13 people between Wednesday and Thursday in Tokyo’s Shibuya district for alleged theft and other crimes, as a massive crowd of Halloween revelers swamped the district, which witnessed a fire, traffic jam, garbage and chaos.

The 13 are all males ranging in age from their teens to their 40s, the police said, adding they were arrested on suspicion of groping, stealing a wallet and assault.

On Wednesday night, the famous scramble crossing and shopping district near JR Shibuya Station were packed with people dressed in all manner of elaborate costumes, including witches, zombies and characters from popular video games.

The area was left with scattered garbage Thursday morning, but some youths voluntarily picked up trash.

Manami Suzuki, a 27-year-old nail artist clad in a colorful costume, was picking up garbage Thursday morning with a bag she brought from home as she knew about the problem of massive garbage every year. “I wanted to have fun at Halloween,” she said.

A 28-year-old company employee bought a garbage bag and joined the cleanup effort, even though he said he hated Halloween. “I wanted to help those picking up the garbage,” he said.

At around 6 p.m. Wednesday, a fire broke out in a building in the area’s iconic Center-gai street, with people watching as flames and smoke poured from a rooftop exhaust duct.

No injuries were reported, according to the police, who said the building hosts a number of restaurants but noted the cause of the fire has not been established.

To avoid “Every year, a huge number of people congregate in front of our store. I had no option but to close it for security reasons,” said a variety store manager who pulled down the shutters of his store at 5 p.m.

Toshiyuki Ono, who heads a Shibuya store owners’ association, said the Halloween celebrations have descended into a “riot.”

“I fear (Shibuya) will be labeled a scary place. I want (Halloween street parties) to be banned next year,” Ono said.

Most people, however, simply enjoyed the ever-growing annual street party.

“It’s good to have fun while remaining well-behaved,” said Akane Tamana, a 21-year-old university student dressed as Mario from the cult hit “Super Mario Bros” video game.

Expecting a large turnout, the most since the weekend when a small truck was overturned and five people were arrested for suspected groping or taking photos or videos up women’s skirts, members of the city’s security forces were mobilized to keep close tabs on the crowds through early Thursday.

Special police officers dubbed “DJ police,” who aim to marshal crowds with a spirit of goodwill, were also dispatched to the area.

Shibuya Mayor Ken Hasebe urged people to be on their best behavior and to observe the law, criticizing the weekend’s incidents as “absolutely intolerable” in a statement released Monday.