Couple, daughter found fatally stabbed in Osaka house after son calls police

Three people, all from the same family, were stabbed to death on Thursday in a two-story house in the city of Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, firefighters said.

The three are Jun Yamamoto and his wife, Sawako, both in their 40s, and their daughter, Risa, a university student, living in the house.

Firefighters, who received an emergency call at around 2:55 a.m., found them showing no signs of life. They were later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital.

According to local police, the couple’s teenage son, who lives at the house, made the emergency call, saying his sister was screaming. The son sustained no injury.

There were no signs that someone had entered the house from outside and the knife apparently used in the stabbing was found inside the residence, located about 1.2 km southeast of Makino Station on the Keihan Main Line, which is operated by Keihan Electric Railway Co., the police said.

A man in the neighborhood said he was surprised at the incident. “I heard the sound of sirens at around 3 a.m. and woke up. I’m surprised, as it’s a safe neighborhood,” he said.