Struggling Alitalia reports getting three takeover bids

An Alitalia Airbus A320-200 approaches to land at Fiumicino airport in Rome Oct. 24. | REUTERS

AFP-JIJI

ROME – Troubled Italian carrier Alitalia has received three takeover offers as part of its latest rescue efforts, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The offers will be examined by Alitalia’s external administrators before being passed on to Italy’s ministry of economic development.

Italy’s state-owned railway on Tuesday said it was set to make an offer to buy Alitalia. Railway group Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) did not provide any details.

But the Italian press had earlier suggested that the FS offer would carry certain conditions, such as an alliance with a foreign airline.

German company Lufthansa has expressed interest in Alitalia in recent months — as has Britain’s EasyJet and the Hungarian WizzAir. But on Tuesday Lufthansa ruled out any deal in which the Italian state was involved.

Easyjet has also confirmed an interest in a “restructured” Alitalia as part of a consortium.

Alitalia, which employs more than 11,000 people, has struggled to compete with low-cost European rivals and has gone into administration.

