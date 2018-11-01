Prince Charles, Camilla start African tour in Commonwealth-returnee Gambia
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (at right) are welcomed by Gambian President Adama Barrow and his wife, Fatou Bah-Barrow, upon their arrival at Banjul International Airport Wednesday. | SEYLLOU / POOL / VIA REUTERS

World / Politics

Prince Charles, Camilla start African tour in Commonwealth-returnee Gambia

AFP-JIJI

BANJUL – Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, landed Wednesday in The Gambia for the first leg of a week-long African tour aimed at strengthening ties with Commonwealth nations.

The Prince of Wales, heir to the throne, took over as head of the 53-member Commonwealth of Nations in April, succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

He and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were received Wednesday by Gambian President Adama Barrow and his wife, Fatou Bah-Barrow.

The country, which is almost completely surrounded by Senegal along the West African coast, was readmitted to the Commonwealth in February, after abruptly leaving the organization in 2013.

On Thursday, Prince Charles is to visit the Medical Research Council, a faculty of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, during what is his first visit to the country.

He and Camilla are then expected to visit Ghana before ending their trip in Nigeria on November 6 — 8, a statement said.

As Britain prepares to leave the European Union in 2019, the prince aims to “celebrate the U.K.’s dynamic, forward-looking partnerships” with Commonwealth nations, it said, adding that Charles has already visited 44 of them.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Brazil President-elect Jair Bolsonaro (top center) watches an aerial performance by the private pilots' group Esquadrilha do Ceu (Sky Squadron) at Barra beach in Rio de Janeiro Wednesday. Bolsonaro appeared in public Tuesday for the first time as president-elect. He visited a church led by ultraconservative pastor Silas Malafaia and spoke briefly to the faithful on stage.
Trump fan Jair Bolsonaro touts risky foreign policy plans for Brazil from Maduro hard line to cli...
Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro has often expressed admiration for Donald Trump and appears poised to follow the U.S. president in a radical overhaul of his nation's foreign policy — a move...
Mourners prepare to bury alleged victims of violent clashes in Abuja between Nigeria police and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) who were protesting the imprisonment of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky, in Mararaba, Nigeria, Wednesday. Human rights campaigners accused Nigeria's security forces of killing dozens by using "horrific" force during a crackdown on protesting supporters of the imprisoned Shiite cleric.
Amnesty accuses Nigeria forces of 'horrific' Shiite killings during demonstrations
Human rights campaigners on Wednesday accused Nigeria's security forces of killing dozens by using "horrific" force during a crackdown on protesting supporters of an imprisoned Shiite cleric. Am...
This undated family photo provided in October shows Alicia Ackley, of Alvin, Texas. Diagnosed with cervical cancer in July, she followed the advice of her doctor and had a traditional open hysterectomy rather than the minimally invasive version.
More deaths seen for less invasive cervical cancer surgery than via hysterectomy
New evidence about a cancer operation in women finds a higher death rate for the less invasive version, challenging standard practice and the "less is more" approach to treating cervical cancer. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (at right) are welcomed by Gambian President Adama Barrow and his wife, Fatou Bah-Barrow, upon their arrival at Banjul International Airport Wednesday. | SEYLLOU / POOL / VIA REUTERS

, , , , ,