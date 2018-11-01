Mystery deaths: NY police say asylum-seeking Saudi sisters entered water alive
These two undated photos provided by the New York City Police Department show sisters Rotana (left) and Tala Farea, whose fully clothed bodies, bound together with tape and facing each other, were discovered on on the banks of New York City's Hudson River waterfront on Oct. 24. The Farea sisters from Saudia Arabia, Rotana, 22 and Tala, 16, had been living in Fairfax, Virgina, and were reported missing in August. Their mother told detectives the day before the bodies were discovered, she received a call from an official at the Saudi Arabian Embassy, ordering the family to leave the U.S. because her daughters had applied for political asylum. | NYPD / VIA AP

World / Crime & Legal

Mystery deaths: NY police say asylum-seeking Saudi sisters entered water alive

AP

NEW YORK – Police investigating the mysterious deaths of two Saudi Arabian sisters whose bound bodies washed up on New York City’s waterfront on Oct. 24 say it appears they were alive when they went into the water.

New York City police said Wednesday that 16-year-old Tala Farea and 22-year-old Rotana Farea were last seen Sept. 24 in Virginia, where they lived, and appear to have traveled together to New York.

Investigators haven’t determined how the sisters died. They say there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The sisters’ mother told detectives that a Saudi official called her the day before the bodies were discovered and said the family had to leave the U.S. because her daughters had applied for political asylum.

The NYPD says there’s no known nexus between the sisters’ death and the Saudi government.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (at right) are welcomed by Gambian President Adama Barrow and his wife, Fatou Bah-Barrow, upon their arrival at Banjul International Airport Wednesday.
Prince Charles, Camilla start African tour in Commonwealth-returnee Gambia
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, landed Wednesday in The Gambia for the first leg of a week-long African tour aimed at strengthening ties with Commonwealth nations. The Prince of ...
Brazil President-elect Jair Bolsonaro (top center) watches an aerial performance by the private pilots' group Esquadrilha do Ceu (Sky Squadron) at Barra beach in Rio de Janeiro Wednesday. Bolsonaro appeared in public Tuesday for the first time as president-elect. He visited a church led by ultraconservative pastor Silas Malafaia and spoke briefly to the faithful on stage.
Trump fan Jair Bolsonaro touts risky foreign policy plans for Brazil from Maduro hard line to cli...
Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro has often expressed admiration for Donald Trump and appears poised to follow the U.S. president in a radical overhaul of his nation's foreign policy — a move...
Mourners prepare to bury alleged victims of violent clashes in Abuja between Nigeria police and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) who were protesting the imprisonment of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky, in Mararaba, Nigeria, Wednesday. Human rights campaigners accused Nigeria's security forces of killing dozens by using "horrific" force during a crackdown on protesting supporters of the imprisoned Shiite cleric.
Amnesty accuses Nigeria forces of 'horrific' Shiite killings during demonstrations
Human rights campaigners on Wednesday accused Nigeria's security forces of killing dozens by using "horrific" force during a crackdown on protesting supporters of an imprisoned Shiite cleric. Am...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

These two undated photos provided by the New York City Police Department show sisters Rotana (left) and Tala Farea, whose fully clothed bodies, bound together with tape and facing each other, were discovered on on the banks of New York City's Hudson River waterfront on Oct. 24. The Farea sisters from Saudia Arabia, Rotana, 22 and Tala, 16, had been living in Fairfax, Virgina, and were reported missing in August. Their mother told detectives the day before the bodies were discovered, she received a call from an official at the Saudi Arabian Embassy, ordering the family to leave the U.S. because her daughters had applied for political asylum. | NYPD / VIA AP

, , , , , ,