Trump contends U.S. Constitution does not cover birthright citizenship, despite 14th Amendment
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Oct. 27. Trump has astonished legal scholars with his claim that he can end birthright citizenship with a swipe of his pen. | AP

World / Politics

Trump contends U.S. Constitution does not cover birthright citizenship, despite 14th Amendment

Reuters

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the U.S. Constitution does not guarantee the right to citizenship to everyone born in the country, an assertion that runs counter to the long-established legal interpretation of the document.

“So-called Birthright Citizenship, which costs our Country billions of dollars and is very unfair to our citizens, will be ended one way or the other. It is not covered by the 14th Amendment because of the words ‘subject to the jurisdiction thereof.’ Many legal scholars agree…..” Trump wrote in a Twitter post six days before U.S. congressional elections.

The Constitution’s 14th Amendment, added after the Civil War, grants citizenship to anyone born on American soil and was intended to give constitutional protections to former slaves. But some Republicans, including Trump, say it creates an incentive for people to enter the country illegally to have children.

George Conway, the lawyer husband of one of Trump’s top advisers, Kellyanne Conway, wrote in an opinion piece in the Washington Post on Wednesday that such a move to end birthright citizenship would be unconstitutional.

“Sometimes the Constitution’s text is plain as day and bars what politicians seek to do. That’s the case with President Trump’s proposal to end ‘birthright citizenship’ through an executive order,” the attorney wrote.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday there was “more than just one piece of the puzzle” on immigration.

“The president wants to see a total reform take place. We have massive loopholes in our immigration system that we have to close or we’re just going to continue kicking the can down the road,” she added.

Trump first raised the issue of scrapping birthright citizenship on Tuesday. The proposal gained support from Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally. But other party members were critical, including House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, who said the president could not end the right with the stroke of a pen.

Trump — who has made rhetoric against illegal immigrants and policies to curb both illegal and legal immigration key themes of his presidency — has raised it in rallies ahead of the Nov. 6 election, in which Republicans are trying to maintain control of Congress in the face of challenges by Democrats.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (at right) are welcomed by Gambian President Adama Barrow and his wife, Fatou Bah-Barrow, upon their arrival at Banjul International Airport Wednesday.
Prince Charles, Camilla start African tour in Commonwealth-returnee Gambia
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, landed Wednesday in The Gambia for the first leg of a week-long African tour aimed at strengthening ties with Commonwealth nations. The Prince of ...
Brazil President-elect Jair Bolsonaro (top center) watches an aerial performance by the private pilots' group Esquadrilha do Ceu (Sky Squadron) at Barra beach in Rio de Janeiro Wednesday. Bolsonaro appeared in public Tuesday for the first time as president-elect. He visited a church led by ultraconservative pastor Silas Malafaia and spoke briefly to the faithful on stage.
Trump fan Jair Bolsonaro touts risky foreign policy plans for Brazil from Maduro hard line to cli...
Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro has often expressed admiration for Donald Trump and appears poised to follow the U.S. president in a radical overhaul of his nation's foreign policy — a move...
Mourners prepare to bury alleged victims of violent clashes in Abuja between Nigeria police and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) who were protesting the imprisonment of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky, in Mararaba, Nigeria, Wednesday. Human rights campaigners accused Nigeria's security forces of killing dozens by using "horrific" force during a crackdown on protesting supporters of the imprisoned Shiite cleric.
Amnesty accuses Nigeria forces of 'horrific' Shiite killings during demonstrations
Human rights campaigners on Wednesday accused Nigeria's security forces of killing dozens by using "horrific" force during a crackdown on protesting supporters of an imprisoned Shiite cleric. Am...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Oct. 27. Trump has astonished legal scholars with his claim that he can end birthright citizenship with a swipe of his pen. | AP

, , , , , , , ,