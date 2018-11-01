Facebook, Instagram ban far-right Proud Boys and founder in crackdown against hate groups
Gavin McInnes (center), founder of the far-right group Proud Boys, is surrounded by supporters after speaking at a rally in Berkeley, California, last year. McInnes and his Proud Boys group have been banned from Facebook and Instagram because of policies prohibiting hate groups. | AP

NEW YORK – The far-right Proud Boys and their founder, Gavin McInnes, have been banned from Facebook and Instagram because of policies against hate groups.

A spokeswoman for Facebook, which also owns Instagram, says the company takes action against hate groups to keep its community safe.

McInnes said in an email the ban, first reported on Tuesday, will likely affect the Proud Boys’ ability to recruit new members.

He said Wednesday the ban shows that “the left” is ramping up “hysteria” with “fake news and censorship” ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

The Southern Poverty Law Center calls the all-male Proud Boys a hate group. They say they are simply “western chauvinists.”

Several people were arrested after Proud Boys members clashed with anti-fascist protesters in Manhattan on Oct. 12 following a speech by McInnes.

