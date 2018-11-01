Jamal Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered soon after entering consulate via ‘advanced plans’: Turkey
Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor, Saud al-Mojeb, walks to board a plane to leave Istanbul Wednesday. A top Turkish prosecutor said Wednesday that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul as part of a premeditated killing, and that his body was dismembered before being disposed of. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Jamal Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered soon after entering consulate via ‘advanced plans’: Turkey

AFP-JIJI

ISTANBUL – Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and his body was dismembered and destroyed as part of a premeditated plan, Turkey’s chief prosecutor said Wednesday, making details of the murder public for the first time.

The revelations came only an hour after Saudi Arabia’s chief prosecutor left Istanbul, and his Turkish counterpart said he was “obliged” to release the information after their talks produced “no concrete results.

Gruesome reports in the Turkish media had previously alleged that Khashoggi, a 59-year-old Washington Post contributor who had criticised the powerful Saudi crown prince, was killed and cut into pieces by a team sent from Riyadh to silence him. His body has not been found.

“In accordance with plans made in advance, the victim, Jamal Khashoggi, was strangled to death immediately after entering the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 for marriage formalities,” said a statement from the office of Istanbul chief prosecutor Irfan Fidan.

“The victim’s body was dismembered and destroyed following his death by suffocation — again, in line with advance plans,” it added.

Saudi Arabia sent the head of its investigation to Istanbul this week, seeking to draw a line under a crisis that has brought near unprecedented scrutiny on the oil-rich Gulf nation.

Attorney General Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb arrived in Istanbul on Sunday, met with Fidan twice, visited the consulate and spoke with Turkey’s MIT intelligence agency.

He then flew out of Istanbul on Wednesday afternoon without making a public statement.

“Despite our well-intentioned efforts to reveal the truth, no concrete results have come out of those meetings,” the Turkish prosecutor’s office said.

It added that the Saudi prosector’s office invited Fidan and his delegation to Riyadh “along with the evidence they have obtained.”

A senior Turkish official earlier said that Saudi officials seemed “primarily interested in finding out what evidence Turkey had against the perpetrators.”

“We did not get the impression that they were keen on genuinely cooperating with the investigation,” the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

After initially insisting Khashoggi left the consulate unharmed, then saying he died in a brawl during an interview gone wrong, the Saudi regime has admitted he was killed by a “rogue operation” and arrested 18 people.

But a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party, Omer Celik, said on Wednesday that the murder could not have been carried out without instructions from “high-level” officials in Riyadh.

“Who gave the command?” Celik asked at a press conference, adding he believed it was “out of the question” that Saudi authorities had not learned where the body was.

Erdogan has repeatedly requested the suspects be extradited to Turkey for trial — which Riyadh has refused to do — as well as reveal the location of Khashoggi’s body and who ordered the hit.

Abdulkadir Selvi, a well-connected pro-government columnist for Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper, on Wednesday accused the Saudi prosecutor of “working to save the crown prince by covering up the investigation rather than shed light on the murder.

The affair has tarnished the image of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who has positioned himself as a Saudi reformer. He has denounced the murder as “repulsive” and strongly denied any involvement.

The case has also sorely strained relations between the ultra-conservative kingdom and the West.

France said Wednesday that “not enough” was being done to find those responsible for the murder of the Saudi journalist, who was an insider in royal circles before going into self-imposed exile in the United States last year.

In an editorial published Tuesday, the Washington Post accused the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump of “playing along” and “pretending to believe that the Saudis can conduct a credible probe — even though a chief suspect is the kingdom’s own autocratic ruler.

The editorial also urged the U.S. Congress to impose sanctions on those responsible. On Wednesday Switzerland said it would halt deliveries of spare weapons parts to Saudi Arabia over the murder.

While Trump has called the case “one of the worst cover-ups in history,” he warned against halting a Saudi arms deal, saying it would harm U.S. jobs.

However, relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia, long-time allies, have cooled.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the murder “violates the norms of international law. That much is very, very clear.

And on Tuesday, Washington called for a cease-fire and peace talks in Yemen, where the U.S. has faced fierce international criticism for supporting a Saudi-led coalition.

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said the U.S. had been watching the conflict, in which nearly 10,000 people have been killed, “for long enough.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This photo taken in April by the European Space Agency shows Gaia's all-sky view of our Milky Way Galaxy and neighboring galaxies, based on measurements of nearly 1.7 billion stars. The Milky Way's signature halo is mostly rubble from a cosmic collision 10 billion years ago with another galaxy a quarter its size, scientists stunned by their own discovery reported Wednesday.
Stargazers stunned: Galaxy 'mega-merger' 10 billion years ago forged Milky Way
The Milky Way's signature halo is mostly stellar rubble from a cosmic collision 10 billion years ago with another galaxy a quarter of its size, scientists stunned by their own discovery reported We...
Osman Joel Hernandez, a 6-year-old migrant boy, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, plays with a hula hoop as he rests in a makeshift camp in Juchitan, Mexico, Wednesday.
4,000 U.S.-bound migrants to rest, hope to win mass transport to Mexico City
Thousands of Central American migrants in a caravan that has already advanced 250 miles (410 km) into Mexico hope they won't have to walk anymore, at least for a while. Red Cross personnel on We...
The casket of Irving Younger, 69, a victim of Saturday's synagogue shooting, is carried to a waiting hearse after his funeral at Rodef Shalom Temple in Pittsburgh Wednesday.
Synagogue massacre suspect indicted on 44 counts as funerals continue
The suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday, four days after 11 people were killed and six wounded in the deadliest attack on Jews in American hi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor, Saud al-Mojeb, walks to board a plane to leave Istanbul Wednesday. A top Turkish prosecutor said Wednesday that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul as part of a premeditated killing, and that his body was dismembered before being disposed of. | AP

, , , , , ,