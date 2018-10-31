World’s top consumer drone maker scores U.S. wins despite security concerns as China trade war takes toll
The Spreading Wings S800 EVO drone is displayed at the headquarters of SZ DJI Technology Co., the world's largest maker of civilian drones, in Shenzhen, China, in 2016. | BLOOMBERG

World

World’s top consumer drone maker scores U.S. wins despite security concerns as China trade war takes toll

Bloomberg

SAN, FRANCISCO/BEIJING – DJI, the world’s top seller of drones for consumers, has snagged a pair of wins in its effort to court businesses.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. said its latest industrial gadget — the Mavic 2 — will soon survey power grids for U.S. utility Southern Co., while American Airlines Group Inc. will test the craft for plane inspections. Those are important alliances for the Chinese company, which is grappling with a U.S. government shut-out, a potentially damaging patent lawsuit and rising American tariffs.

Privacy is a particularly thorny issue for DJI — one of the few Chinese technology giants that’s made major strides abroad.

Escalating U.S. tensions are fueling concerns about the dominance of a Chinese company in unmanned flying craft. The U.S. immigration department has singled it out, and the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Aviation Administration warned this month that drone-makers may be accessing sensitive footage of electrical grids and critical infrastructure. The U.S. Army has slapped a temporary ban on DJI and other drone manufacturers.

It’s working on addressing those concerns, said Mario Rebello, DJI’s vice president for North America. “We’re very excited and hope to have some public news soon,” he said. “We customized a solution that meets all their security needs.”

DJI is the runaway leader in consumer drones with almost three-quarters of the market, but in recent years has begun tackling a still fairly wide-open enterprise arena. It’s developed unmanned aerial vehicles for agriculture and surveying as dozens of competitors around the world flood the market with cheap drones, from $10 toys to sub-$100 camera-carriers. But the $1,999 Mavic 2 is aimed squarely at an enterprise segment that accounts for more than half of a $9 billion market.

Among other things, the company’s put out a development kit that lets software developers write applications for specific tasks, similar to the way Apple Inc. caters for its iPhones.

DJI commissioned a report this year from Kivu Consulting to address data collection and the facial-recognition capabilities of cameras on its gadgets. The cybersecurity firm concluded that drones it sells in the U.S. only send data, like video captured from the air, to servers within the country, according to a copy of the report provided to Bloomberg News.

DJI is now also fighting a U.S. patent lawsuit from Autel Robotics Co. that threatens to block sales of all its devices in the country. Regulators began a hearing in September on the claim. Adam Lisberg, a DJI spokesman, declined to comment on the case.

Then there’s Donald Trump’s trade war. DJI’s drones aren’t included on a list of products facing tariffs, but some of the components, such as propellers and batteries, are, according to Rebello. DJI, backed by Sequoia Capital and valued at $10 billion in its last round of funding, is considering moving some manufacturing out of China or turning to suppliers better shielded from trade tariffs, Rebello said.

“There has been impact,” he said. “At times we’ll share the cost, and at times we’ll pass along the costs.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
France opens national investigation after reports of spike in birth defects
France has launched a nationwide investigation into why babies in some parts of the country have been born without hands or arms after several new cases were reported this week, the health minis...
Northrop Grumman Corp.'s Global Hawk UAV unmanned drone, seen in this 2008 handout photo, has been used in Iraq and Afghanistan under a $5.7 billion U.S. Air Force program.
U.S. spending on civilian and military intelligence services soars under Trump
U.S. spending on intelligence has soared under President Donald Trump, figures released on Tuesday showed, as the government stepped up cyberwarfare activities and boosted spying on North Korea,...
Emergencies Ministry members, law enforcement officers and investigators work at the site of an explosion at an office of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in the city of Arkhangelsk, Russia, on October 31, 2018.
Russia investigates teenage suicide attack on national security agency office in Arkhangelsk
Russia opened an investigation into suspected terrorism Wednesday after a 17-year-old youth blew himself in the lobby of an office belonging to the country's Federal Security Service (FSB) in th...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The Spreading Wings S800 EVO drone is displayed at the headquarters of SZ DJI Technology Co., the world's largest maker of civilian drones, in Shenzhen, China, in 2016. | BLOOMBERG A SZ DJI Technology Co. Phantom 3 drone bounces off the face of a crash test dummy during safety tests on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, U.S., in 2017. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,