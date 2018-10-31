LDP decides not to introduce daylight saving time during 2020 Olympics

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided Wednesday to give up on the idea of introducing daylight saving time during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, citing difficulties in renovating relevant systems in time for the sports events.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had ordered his party to conduct a feasibility study, as public opinion was divided over whether to introduce the practice of advancing clocks as a way to deal with intense summer heat that could negatively affect athletes’ performances.

The nation’s organizing committee has already obtained approval from the International Olympic Committee to start the men’s and women’s marathons at the cooler hour of 7 a.m. But they may now consider other options, including starting at 6 a.m.

With its decision, the LDP will forgo submitting a relevant bill to the ongoing Diet session.

“It is hard to meet the deadline before the Tokyo Olympics,” said Takeo Kawamura, the House of Representatives member who heads the study group within the party, after its meeting.

During a hearing held by the LDP panel relevant ministry officials pointed out some challenges when introducing daylight saving time, such as renovating traffic light systems and adjusting the arrival and departure times of international flights.

Japan is among a handful of major industrialized countries that does not have summer time.

The last time it had the system was during the postwar occupation by the U.S.-led Allied forces amid an electricity shortage. The daylight saving time only lasted for four years from 1948, and was criticized for making people work longer.