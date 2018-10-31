Business / Corporate

Mitsubishi Heavy to provide ¥220 billion to aid struggling aircraft unit

Kyodo

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. said Wednesday it will provide ¥220 billion ($1.94 billion) to its struggling aircraft subsidiary to bolster its capital and help its long-delayed development of a regional passenger jet.

Mitsubishi Heavy said it will increase the capital of Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. by ¥170 billion and also cancel ¥50 billion of the total debt owed by the subsidiary, as the aircraft company continued to have a negative net worth at the end of fiscal 2017.

With the financial support, Mitsubishi Aircraft aims to speed up the development of the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, the first commercial passenger jet developed in Japan, as delivery — initially scheduled for 2013 — has been delayed five times due to design modifications.

The subsidiary aims to deliver the first MRJ jet to All Nippon Airways Co. by the end of 2020.

The development costs for the MRJ have risen fourfold from the initial estimate to ¥600 billion, and could also balloon to ¥800 billion, according to company sources.

Mitsubishi Heavy holds a 64 percent stake in Mitsubishi Aircraft, with Mitsubishi Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. each owning a 10 percent stake at the aircraft-maker’s current level of capital. The state-owned Development Bank of Japan has a 1 percent stake.

The capital increase will raise Mitsubishi Heavy’s holding stake to 86.7 percent.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan looks to use Pacific trade pact as shield from tough U.S. demands
Now that the year-end launch of a trans-Pacific free trade framework has become official, expectations are growing that it will provide Japan with a much-anticipated line of defense ahead of bilate...
Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ buys up Commonwealth Bank of Australia's asset arm for $2.9 billion
The upheaval in Australia's scandal-tainted banking industry has handed Japan's largest banking group a long-awaited opportunity to get a bigger foothold in the global asset management industry....
Shinzo Abe
Japanese government considers plan for 'premium vouchers' to underpin economy after tax hike
Low-income families may be able to purchase a voucher worth ¥25,000 for the cost of ¥20,000 under a government plan aimed at underpinning consumer demand after next year's planned tax hike, sources...

, ,