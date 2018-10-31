ANA apologizes for flight delays due to pilot’s boozy night out

All Nippon Airways Co. apologized Wednesday for flight delays in Okinawa last week caused by a pilot who called in sick after a night out drinking.

Five domestic flights departing and arriving in Japan’s southern island prefecture were delayed for up to 58 minutes until a replacement pilot was found.

The pilot, in his 40s, had been drinking alcohol until 10 p.m. on the night of Oct. 24 in the city of Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, and called in sick the next morning, being unable to make his first flight at 8:10 a.m., said the company.

In its apology, ANA said it will ensure its staff are properly educated about alcohol in order to prevent similar situations in the future.