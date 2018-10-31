National

ANA apologizes for flight delays due to pilot’s boozy night out

Kyodo

All Nippon Airways Co. apologized Wednesday for flight delays in Okinawa last week caused by a pilot who called in sick after a night out drinking.

Five domestic flights departing and arriving in Japan’s southern island prefecture were delayed for up to 58 minutes until a replacement pilot was found.

The pilot, in his 40s, had been drinking alcohol until 10 p.m. on the night of Oct. 24 in the city of Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, and called in sick the next morning, being unable to make his first flight at 8:10 a.m., said the company.

In its apology, ANA said it will ensure its staff are properly educated about alcohol in order to prevent similar situations in the future.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Mayor Yasushi Takahashi (front row, second from right) of Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, poses for a photo with officials from six cities in Chiba Prefecture after signing an nuclear accident evacuation accord in the Chiba village of Kashiwa, on Wednesday.
Mito and Chiba cities sign nuclear accident evacuation accord
The municipal government of Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture —located near a nuclear power plant — signed an accord Wednesday that will allow its residents to take shelter in six municipalities further awa...
Supporters of former students from a pro-Pyongyang school involved in a lawsuit against the government over tuition waivers hold up protest signs on Tuesday in front of the Tokyo High Court. One of the signs calls a ruling denying the suit "unreasonable."
Japanese high court upholds denial of tuition waivers for students of pro-Pyongyang school
A high court upheld a lower court's ruling Tuesday in favor of the government's decision to exclude a pro-Pyongyang school in Tokyo from a tuition waiver program that covers most of the nation's...
A U.S. military pilot on a stretcher is carried out from an Air Self-Defense Force helicopter at Misawa Air Base, in Aomori Prefecture, as part of a joint Japanese and U.S. rescue drill the same day.
Japanese and U.S. forces hold joint military rescue exercise
The Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military began a joint rescue drill off the coast of Aomori Prefecture on Wednesday as part of a biennial exercise aimed at enhancing their readiness and partne...

, , ,