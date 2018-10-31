North Korea preparing nuclear test site for international inspectors: report

North Korea may be preparing for a visit by international inspectors to its shuttered Punggye-ri nuclear test site, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported Wednesday, citing the country’s spy agency.

Pyongyang claimed in May to have dismantled the Punggye-ri site in front of journalists, but did not invite inspectors to confirm the facility’s closure. Critics had lambasted the move as merely for show, saying that it could be easily reversed.

The North agreed to “permanently” decommission key missile facilities under the watch of “experts from relevant countries” and said it is willing to close its main Nyongbyon nuclear complex, if the United States takes “commensurate actions,” South Korean President Moon Jae-in said after a September summit in Pyongyang with North leader Kim Jong Un.

Denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea have hit a wall in the wake of the June summit between the two countries’ leaders in Singapore.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted about what he says are North Korean steps toward denuclearization, hailing the absence of missile or nuclear tests this year and the return of remains of U.S. service members killed in the 1950-53 Korean War as “incredible progress.”

Critics have assailed Trump for his claims, saying there is no evidence the North has taken significant steps toward denuclearization, despite the president’s remarks to the contrary.

As a possible reciprocal move, the North is believed to be seeking an easing of tough international sanctions and a formal declaration of the end of the Korean War, which was halted in an armistice, leaving the U.S. and North still technically in a state of war.

At the June summit, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to a vaguely worded 1 ½-page joint statement to “work towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” while Trump committed to “provide security guarantees” to the regime.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo could meet with a top North Korean official next week in New York or Washington as they seek to arrange a second summit between the two countries’ leaders, media reports have said. The meeting was expected to take place after the Nov. 6 midterm elections in the United States.

Asked about the meeting, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said only that it had “no meetings to announce.”

Any meeting would likely see Kim Yong Chol, the hard-line, right-hand man of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as Pompeo’s interlocutor. The U.S.’s top diplomat last met Kim Yong Chol in New York in May ahead of Trump’s landmark June summit with Kim Jong Un in Singapore. Kim Yong Chol later traveled to the White House in Washington, hand delivering a letter from the North Korean leader to Trump.

Trump has said he expects to meet the North Korean leader after the elections in one of three or four locations. The exact timing of the second summit remains unclear, though U.S. national security adviser John Bolton has said it could happen early next year.