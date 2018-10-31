North Korea preparing nuclear test site for international inspectors: report
A man watches a television screen featuring a news report on the reported demolition of North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site, at the main train station in Seoul in May. | BLOOMBERG

Asia Pacific

North Korea preparing nuclear test site for international inspectors: report

by Jesse Johnson

Staff Writer

North Korea may be preparing for a visit by international inspectors to its shuttered Punggye-ri nuclear test site, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported Wednesday, citing the country’s spy agency.

Pyongyang claimed in May to have dismantled the Punggye-ri site in front of journalists, but did not invite inspectors to confirm the facility’s closure. Critics had lambasted the move as merely for show, saying that it could be easily reversed.

The North agreed to “permanently” decommission key missile facilities under the watch of “experts from relevant countries” and said it is willing to close its main Nyongbyon nuclear complex, if the United States takes “commensurate actions,” South Korean President Moon Jae-in said after a September summit in Pyongyang with North leader Kim Jong Un.

Denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea have hit a wall in the wake of the June summit between the two countries’ leaders in Singapore.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted about what he says are North Korean steps toward denuclearization, hailing the absence of missile or nuclear tests this year and the return of remains of U.S. service members killed in the 1950-53 Korean War as “incredible progress.”

Critics have assailed Trump for his claims, saying there is no evidence the North has taken significant steps toward denuclearization, despite the president’s remarks to the contrary.

As a possible reciprocal move, the North is believed to be seeking an easing of tough international sanctions and a formal declaration of the end of the Korean War, which was halted in an armistice, leaving the U.S. and North still technically in a state of war.

At the June summit, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to a vaguely worded 1 ½-page joint statement to “work towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” while Trump committed to “provide security guarantees” to the regime.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo could meet with a top North Korean official next week in New York or Washington as they seek to arrange a second summit between the two countries’ leaders, media reports have said. The meeting was expected to take place after the Nov. 6 midterm elections in the United States.

Asked about the meeting, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said only that it had “no meetings to announce.”

Any meeting would likely see Kim Yong Chol, the hard-line, right-hand man of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as Pompeo’s interlocutor. The U.S.’s top diplomat last met Kim Yong Chol in New York in May ahead of Trump’s landmark June summit with Kim Jong Un in Singapore. Kim Yong Chol later traveled to the White House in Washington, hand delivering a letter from the North Korean leader to Trump.

Trump has said he expects to meet the North Korean leader after the elections in one of three or four locations. The exact timing of the second summit remains unclear, though U.S. national security adviser John Bolton has said it could happen early next year.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A rescuer inspects a part of a Lion Air plane retrieved from the waters where it's believed to have crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta on Tuesday.
Indonesia military chief 'strongly believes' fuselage of crashed jetliner found
The smashed fuselage of a crashed Indonesian jetliner may have been found, the country's military chief said Wednesday, two days after the deadly accident feared to have killed 189 people. Using...
U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis speaks to the press outside of the Pentagon in Washington in August.
U.S.-South Korea alliance strained as Trump keeps suspending 'war games'
The U.S. and South Korea have spent almost seven decades honing their preparedness for war. Now fears are growing among the alliance's proponents that extended peace talks are eroding that advantag...
A scavenger collects recyclable materials along the breakwater amid strong waves as weather patterns from Typhoon Yutu affect Manila Bay on Tuesday. Typhoon Yutu slammed into the Philippines on with fierce winds that sheared off roofs and snapped trees in half, after thousands were evacuated ahead of the powerful storm's arrival.
Typhoon leaves six dead, 20 more feared trapped in Philippines
A strong typhoon blew across the northern Philippines on Tuesday, setting off landslides that left at least six people dead and forcing thousands to flee from villages that were still recovering fr...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A man watches a television screen featuring a news report on the reported demolition of North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site, at the main train station in Seoul in May. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , , , ,