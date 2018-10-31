Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee calls on Trump to prevent ‘cover-up’
Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, is seen during an interview with Reuters in London Monday. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee calls on Trump to prevent ‘cover-up’

AP

ISTANBUL – The Turkish fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi has called on U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders to ensure that his death in Istanbul is not covered up, while Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor on Tuesday visited the Saudi Consulate where officials from his government killed the writer.

Speaking at a memorial in London on Monday, Hatice Cengiz expressed disappointment in the “leadership of many countries.” Singling out Trump, she urged him to “help reveal the truth and ensure justice be served.”

“He should not pave the way for a cover-up of my fiance’s murder. Let’s not let money taint our conscience and compromise our values,” she said.

Cengiz also told the memorial that she wishes she had entered the consulate instead of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who had written critically of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince.

She said in reference to an alleged Saudi hit squad sent to kill Khashoggi: “If only I knew that would be the last time I would see my Jamal, his smile, hear his laughter, I would have stood in front of that murderous team myself.”

Cengiz last week declined an invitation by the White House, criticizing Trump’s statements on Khashoggi’s killing.

Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor, Saud al-Mojeb, arrived at Istanbul’s main courthouse Tuesday for more talks with Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor, Irfan Fidan, on the investigation into the killing, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The two had met for an hour and 15 minutes on Monday as part of an agreement between Riyadh and Ankara for cooperation over the investigation.

Al-Mojeb then went to the consulate and left after spending a little over an hour there.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday the investigation needs to be completed swiftly.

“This needs to be solved now; there is no point in excuses,” Erdogan told journalists.

Erdogan said the prosecutor repeated to his Saudi counterpart Turkey’s extradition request for 18 suspects detained in Saudi Arabia for the Oct. 2 killing to be put on trial in Istanbul. Fidan asked al-Mojeb to reveal who sent this group, according to the president.

The country is also asking Saudi Arabia to help locate Khashoggi’s body, which still has not been found. Erdogan said Riyadh must disclose the identity of an alleged local collaborator said to have been involved in disposing Khashoggi’s body.

The U.N. human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, also urged Saudi Arabia to reveal the location of the writer’s remains.

In her strongest public comments yet on the subject, she said international experts should have complete access to evidence and witnesses.

She added: “I urge the Saudi authorities to reveal the whereabouts of his body without further delay or prevarication.”

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir has said the kingdom will try the perpetrators and bring them to justice after the investigation is completed.

Under mounting international pressure, Saudi Arabia has changed its narrative about Khashoggi’s killing several times, and has recently acknowledging that Turkish evidence shows it was premeditated.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at a rally Saturday at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Illinois. Trump says he wants to order the end of the constitutional right to citizenship for babies of noncitizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the United States. The president's comments to "Axios on HBO" come amid a renewed push for hardline immigration policies in the lead-up to the midterm elections.
U.S. 'birthright' citizenship guaranteed by 14th Amendment dates to 1866 overturning of Dred Scot...
The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution grants U.S. citizenship to persons born on U.S. soil. It was passed by Congress in 1866 after the bloody Civil War between the North and pro-slavery S...
This courtroom sketch depicts Robert Gregory Bowers, who was wounded in a gun battle with police, as he appeared in a wheelchair at federal court on Monday in Pittsburgh. Bowers, accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, appeared briefly in federal court in a wheelchair and handcuffs Monday to face charges he killed 11 people.
Pittsburgh synagogue shooter obsessed with Jewish refugee agency HIAS, a key target of conspiracy...
Just moments before the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that left 11 people dead, the suspect is believed to have posted a final social media rant against a Jewish refugee settlement agency most peop...
Pallbearers carry a casket from Rodef Shalom Congregation after a funeral for Tree of Life Congregation mass shooting victims Cecil Rosenthal and David Rosenthal Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Much loved brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, inseparable in life as in death, were treasured members of the Pittsburgh Jewish community, remembered as the sweetest souls and devoted to the synagogue where they were killed.
Pittsburgh honors slain synagogue brothers in life and death
Much loved brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, inseparable in life as in death, were treasured members of the Pittsburgh Jewish community, remembered as the sweetest souls and devoted to the synago...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, is seen during an interview with Reuters in London Monday. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,