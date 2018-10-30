World / Crime & Legal

Officials thwarted Iranian assassination plot in Denmark: Danish intelligence chief

by Copenhagen

AP

A massive police operation in eastern Denmark last month was part of attempts to thwart an Iranian intelligence plot to kill an opposition activist, the head of the country’s intelligence agency said Tuesday.

Finn Borch Andersen said police on Sept. 28 were searching for a stolen, Swedish-registered car when they briefly cut off the island where Copenhagen sits from the rest of the country and closed the borders with Germany and Sweden. They later found it had no connection with the case.

A Norwegian citizen of Iranian descent was arrested Oct. 21 on suspicion of helping an unknown Iranian intelligence service “to act in Denmark” and for involvement in planning to kill an opposition member, Borch Andersen said.

The suspect, who was not identified, is in pretrial custody until Nov. 8. He denies any wrongdoing, said Borch Andersen, adding that intelligence agencies in Sweden and Norway cooperated in the connection with the arrest. He did not give details.

The person had, among others, been seen taking photos of the residences of members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA) in Ringsted, nearly 60 kilometers (37 miles) southwest of Copenhagen.

The group has been named by Tehran as being behind a terror attack on a military parade in the city of Ahvaz on Sept. 22 that left at least 25 people dead. It has condemned the attack and said it was not involved.

After that attack, Tehran summoned Denmark’s ambassador and accused the Danish government of harboring members of the “terrorist group.”

On Twitter on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen called it “totally unacceptable” that Iran was planning an attack in Denmark. The country will react toward Iran and will speak with its European partners about “further steps,” he said, without giving details.

Borch Andersen said Denmark has worked and is working “with a series of partners in Europe on the case but stopped short of saying who they were.

During the televised news conference, the head of the intelligence service also noted that Iran earlier had been active against opposition groups abroad. He singled out a foiled bombing attack that targeted a rally organized by an Iranian opposition group near Paris in June.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former nurse Niels Hoegel, accused of killing more than 100 patients in his care, hides behind a folder as he arrives at the courthouse in Oldenburg, Germany, for the start of his trial.
As one of Germany's biggest murder trials opens, nurse admits to killing 100 patients
Former nurse Niels Hoegel, admitted Tuesday to killing 100 patients in his care, on the first day of his trial in the biggest serial killing case in Germany's postwar history. Hoegel, 41...
U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the crowd at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 26.
A week before U.S. midterms, Trump says he wants to deny birthright to babies born to noncitizens
U.S. President Donald Trump is intensifying his hard-line immigration rhetoric heading into the midterm elections, declaring that he wants to order the end of the constitutional right to citizen...
A supporter of Jair Bolsonaro wears a mask of U.S. President Donald Trump as he celebrates the results of Brazil's presidential election in Sao Paulo on Sunday.
Trump and Bolsonaro: Is a bromance in the cards for U.S. president and new Brazilian leader?
He has vowed to drain the swamp, slash regulations and get tough with China. Evangelicals and gun-rights advocates love him. He has denounced the media as "fake news." Political foes? Lock 'em up. ...

, , ,