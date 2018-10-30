Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar firmer around ¥112.80 in Tokyo

JIJI

The dollar was stronger around ¥112.80 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday, aided by robust Tokyo stock prices.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.80-81, up from ¥111.92-92 at the same time on Monday. The euro was at $1.1363-1363, down from $1.1408-1408, and at ¥128.18-19, up from ¥127.69-69.

The dollar moved above ¥112.30 in early trading after rising above ¥112.50 in overseas trading overnight thanks to a strong U.S. economic indicator announced on Monday, traders said.

Toward noon, the greenback rose to levels close to ¥112.70, supported by month-end purchases from real demand-backed players and a rise in the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei stock average.

After falling below the level due to a halt to the advance of the Nikkei and Chinese stocks, the dollar rebounded and climbed above ¥112.80 in late trading on the back of higher long-term U.S. interest rates.

The dollar drew buying against the yen on hope for an easing of trade tensions between the United States and China following U.S. President Donald Trump’s reported remarks that he expects a great deal with China on trade, traders said.

An official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said the higher U.S. interest rates and the dollar’s advance against the yen came as fresh U.S. tariffs on Chinese products can exert inflationary pressure in the United States.

The dollar attracted “buybacks to adjust positions toward the month-end” after falling below ¥111.50 late last week, an official of a Japanese bank said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks rebound sharply on buybacks
Stocks staged a sharp rebound on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday, boosted by repurchases after the recent tumble. The 225-issue Nikkei average soared 307.49 points, or 1.45 percent, ...
Sharp Corp. slashed its sales outlook for the current business year partly due to a decline in television sales in China.
Sharp lifts FY 2018 net profit outlook despite lower sales forecast
Sharp Corp. on Tuesday raised its net profit outlook for the current business year due to cost-cutting, and despite lowering its sales forecast. Sharp cut its sales projection for the yea...
Honda Motor Co. is seeing strong growth in the sales of motorbikes in Indonesia, Vietnam and other Asian countries.
Honda raises forecasts on solid motorbike sales
Honda Motor Co. said Tuesday it was raising annual forecasts after first-half profits rose over 19 percent on brisk sales of motorcycles in Asia. Japan's third largest automaker now expects net ...

, , , , ,