Tokyo stocks rebound sharply on buybacks

Stocks staged a sharp rebound on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday, boosted by repurchases after the recent tumble.

The 225-issue Nikkei average soared 307.49 points, or 1.45 percent, to end at 21,457.29, after shedding 34.80 points on Monday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 21.90 points, or 1.38 percent, at 1,611.46. It fell 6.45 points the previous day.

Both indexes snapped their three-session losing streaks.

After opening weaker following Wall Street’s retreat on Monday, the Tokyo market soon wiped out the losses and returned to the sunny side thanks to buybacks on the back of the yen’s weakening versus the dollar, market sources said.

In afternoon trading, the market accelerated its upswing owing to a solid performance of Chinese equities, according to the sources.

Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co., indicated that repurchases of automakers and semiconductor-related names contributed to the overall market’s strength.

Tuesday’s sharp rebound was driven by “buybacks of issues with brisk earnings,” an official of an asset management firm said.

The official pointed out that such issues were deemed undervalued after the recent market tumble.

But investors “are still vigilant (against a possible market plunge) and unlikely to move for (full-fledged) bargain hunting until fresh buying incentives emerge,” the official added.

Rising issues overwhelmed falling ones 1,840, to 239 in the TSE’s first section, while 31 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 2.207 billion shares from 1.373 billion shares on Monday.

Construction machinery-maker Komatsu climbed 6.18 percent after upward revisions in its operating profit and dividend estimates for the year through March 2019, brokers said.

Automakers Toyota, Honda and Nissan were buoyant following a news report that the Chinese government is considering cutting the tax on automobile purchases.

Other major winners included semiconductor-linked Tokyo Electron and clothing retailer Fast Retailing.

By contrast, Daiwa Securities Group met with selling after announcing Monday that its consolidated operating profit for the six months through September tumbled 38.7 percent from a year before to ¥37.667 billion.

Also on the minus side were mobile phone carrier KDDI and Sumitomo Realty.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average jumped 380 points to 21,480.