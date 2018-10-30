Following Japan and South Korea’s lead, China warns citizens against using marijuana in Canada
AP

BEIJING – China has become the latest Asian country to warn its citizens in Canada about marijuana after it was legalized for recreational use there.

A statement posted on the website of the Chinese consulate in Toronto reminds citizens in its jurisdiction to avoid using marijuana to ensure their physical and mental health.

Canada legalized the sale of recreational marijuana on Oct. 17.

Japan and South Korea have gone farther than China. Both warned citizens that they could be prosecuted at home for using marijuana in Canada.

A South Korean Embassy statement said it is a criminal act to smoke, purchase, possess or deliver marijuana, even in a place where it is legal.

The Japanese consulate in Vancouver said citizens should take ample care to stay away from marijuana.

