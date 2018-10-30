Sharp cuts fiscal 2018 sales outlook to ¥2.69 trillion

Sharp Corp. on Tuesday slashed its sales outlook for the current business year to ¥2.69 trillion ($24 billion) from a previous estimate of ¥2.89 trillion, reflecting a decline in television sales in China and logistics disruptions following bad weather.

But the electronics maker upgraded its group net profit projection to ¥90 billion from the previous estimate of ¥80 billion due to cost-cutting efforts.

It expects an operating profit of ¥112 billion, up from ¥110 billion forecast previously.

For the April-September period, Sharp posted a consolidated net profit of ¥40.9 billion, up 17.8 percent from a year earlier, and an operating profit of ¥47.0 billion, up 15.9 percent, on group sales of ¥1.13 trillion, up 1.2 percent.