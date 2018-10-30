National

Japan minister apologizes after report of drunken misconduct

Kyodo

A Cabinet minister apologized Tuesday for “causing trouble” after a weekly magazine reported that in 2007 he walked through a dormitory building for Diet members while drunk and naked and rang the doorbell of a fellow lawmaker’s room.

“I’m aware of the article. I humbly reconsider my conduct and apologize once again to the people for whom I have caused trouble,” Mitsuhiro Miyakoshi, state minister in charge of Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs, told a news conference when asked about the article published in the weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun.

Miyakoshi, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said he will concentrate on his job and will not elaborate further on the incident.

In June 2007, Miyakoshi, while not a member of the Cabinet, drunkenly entered a room other than his own in the Tokyo dormitory used by House of Representatives members who do not maintain a residence in the capital. Upon entering the room he reportedly undressed, according to Shukan Bunshun.

When he realized he was in the wrong room, he walked out naked and rang the doorbell of another lawmaker’s room, according to the magazine.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy, arrive at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Monday. The former Beatle is scheduled to perform three dates in total in Tokyo and Nagoya from Wednesday through Nov. 8.
Don't let me down: Japan superfans lose fight for 1966 Beatles tour footage
It's been a hard day's fight, but a group of Japanese Beatles fans have lost their bid to get police to hand over historic footage of the band's 1966 Japan visit. The superfans took their...
The Imperial Household Agency said guided tours in Chinese will be made fully available now that a sufficient number of guides are ready.
Imperial Palace tours to be made fully available in Chinese
The Imperial Household Agency said Monday that it will start fully offering Chinese-language guided tours around the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday, in an addition to the existing Japanese...
A government white paper on combatting death from overwork has shown that 80.7 percent of surveyed teachers said they have grappled with stress or concerns related to work.
Teachers, medical staff in Japan among professions most at risk of overwork, government white pap...
Teachers and medical staff are among the professions most at risk of overwork, raising concern about serious health issues — and even death — a government white paper on combatting

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Mitsuhiro Miyakoshi | KYODO

, , , ,