Supporters of a South Korean Supreme Court ruling that ordered a Japanese steel firm to compensate four South Koreans who were victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula gather outside the court before the decision Tuesday. | KYODO

South Korean Supreme court orders Japan firm to compensate wartime forced laborers

Kyodo

SEOUL – South Korea’s Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling from several years ago that ordered a Japanese steel firm to compensate four South Koreans who were victims of forced labor during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. lodged an appeal in August 2013 after the Seoul High Court had the previous month ordered it to pay 400 million won ($350,000) in compensation to the workers, only one of whom remains alive.

Tuesday’s final ruling is likely to have an enormous impact on Japanese-South Korean ties — politically and economically — as other Japanese firms involved in similar lawsuits could face similar outcomes.

The four victims said they were deprived of their human rights when they were forced to work at a steel mill that belonged to Japan Iron & Steel Co., which was later known as Nippon Steel Corp. until it merged with another steelmaker in 2012 to form Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal.

Regarding the earlier court ruling, the Japanese government stated at the time that the issue of compensation had been solved “completely and finally” under a 1965 bilateral treaty signed between the two countries.

