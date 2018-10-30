Tepco apologizes over inappropriate hashtag for image of crippled Fukushima plant

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. has apologized after sharing on social media an image from inside its crippled Fukushima No. 1 complex with a hashtag #kojomoe, meaning “strong affection toward factories.”

After the post attracted a lot of negative attention on the power company’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts, a Tepco official said Monday it had been intended to “gain better understanding from the younger generation” of its operations, but the company “lacked consideration.”

The term “kojomoe” has been used in recent years with a rise in the number of people enjoying views of factories and plants.

However, the utility’s post, “Unit4 Spent Fuel Pool at Fukushima No.1 Nuclear Power Station” with the hashtag, drew a rush of comments such as “Don’t you feel sorry for the nuclear accident?” and “Don’t make a fool of victims” affected by the reactor core meltdowns at the power station following the March 2011 killer earthquake and tsunami.

This is not the first time that the major power company has been rebuked for being insensitive to public feelings toward the Fukushima crisis that equaled the severity of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

Earlier this year, Tepco halted its sale of file folders with photos showing the current conditions of the Fukushima No.1 complex following public criticism.

The folders, offered in a set of three for ¥300, have pictures of the reactors 1-4 of the nuclear complex.

The utility had sold them at two convenience stores on the premises of the complex after people involved in work to scrap the plant asked the utility to sell souvenirs.