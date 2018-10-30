Earth’s wild animal population fell 60% in 44 years amid ‘runaway consumption’: WWF
This undated handout photo released on Monday and taken in 2017 by WWF International shows WWF International Director General Marco Lambertini in Singapore. Unbridled consumption has decimated global wildlife, triggered a mass extinction and exhausted Earth's capacity to accommodate humanity's expanding appetites, the conservation group WWF warned. From 1970 to 2014, 60 percent of all animals with a backbone — fish, birds, amphibians, reptiles and mammals — were wiped out by human activity, according to WWF's 'Living Planet' report, based on an ongoing survey of more than 4,000 species spread over 16,700 populations. | WWF INTERNATIONAL / VIA AFP-JIJI

Earth’s wild animal population fell 60% in 44 years amid ‘runaway consumption’: WWF

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – “Runaway consumption” has decimated global wildlife, triggered a mass extinction and exhausted Earth’s capacity to accommodate humanity’s expanding appetites, the global conservation group WWF warned Tuesday.

From 1970 to 2014, 60 percent of all animals with a backbone — fish, birds, amphibians, reptiles and mammals — were wiped out by human appetites and activity, according WWF’s “Living Planet” report, based on a survey of more than 4,000 species spread over 16,700 populations scattered across the globe.

“The situation is really bad, and it keeps getting worse,” WWF International Director General Marco Lambertini told AFP. “The only good news is that we know exactly what is happening.”

