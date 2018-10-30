Hundreds of Oregon ‘witches’ paddle down the Willamette, minus brooms
Hundreds of witches, along with a handful of warlocks and wizards, tossed their broomsticks, grabbed paddles and traveled 6 miles along the Willamette River Saturday in Portland, Oregon. The event, called Standup Paddleboard Witch Paddle, dodged days of rain catching a short window of sunshine for the entire three-hour event. | MARK GRAVES / THE OREGONIAN / VIA AP

PORTLAND, OREGON – Hundreds of “witches” traded in broomsticks for paddles in Oregon during the last weekend before Halloween.

The costumed coven paddled 6 miles (10 km) on boards Saturday along the Willamette River, which divides the city of Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the paddleboard event started two years ago with a handful of participants but now attracts hundreds.

Participants donated packages of socks, underwear and T-shirts to a local nonprofit group before they started paddling.

Spectators who were caught off guard by the witches watched from the shoreline.

