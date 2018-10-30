Hundreds of Oregon ‘witches’ paddle down the Willamette, minus brooms

Hundreds of “witches” traded in broomsticks for paddles in Oregon during the last weekend before Halloween.

The costumed coven paddled 6 miles (10 km) on boards Saturday along the Willamette River, which divides the city of Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the paddleboard event started two years ago with a handful of participants but now attracts hundreds.

Participants donated packages of socks, underwear and T-shirts to a local nonprofit group before they started paddling.

Spectators who were caught off guard by the witches watched from the shoreline.