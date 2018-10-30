World

Czech communist-era secret police had dossier on presidential-aspirant Donald Trump: report

AFP-JIJI

PRAGUE – Secret police in communist-era Czechoslovakia kept a dossier on Donald Trump after his first marriage to a Czech woman, Ivana Zelnickova, a Prague weekly reported in cooperation with Britain’s Guardian newspaper .

“Yes, the Trumps were in our line of sight,” a former regional chief of state security StB, Vlastimil Danek, told the Czech paper Respekt.

“We knew that Trump was influential. He didn’t hide that he wanted to become president one day. We were interested in learning more things about him,” he said.

Married in 1978, Ivana Trump, a former skier and model turned businesswoman, is the mother of three of his children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. They divorced in 1992.

Trump allegedly began to think about running for U.S. president in 1986 but gave up the idea as he thought that at 41, he was too young at the time.

A note in the dossier read: “With his candidature, he wants to become an exception in American history. He wants to seek the presidency as a politically independent person. He is not a member of the Democrats or the Republicans, even though the two try to attract him.”

The noted added: “Even if that seems a fantasy, Donald Trump is convinced he’d succeed.”

The Czech communist era ended in the 1989 “Velvet Revolution.” The StB had collaborated closely with the secret services of the Soviet Union, which collapsed in 1990.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy, commander of the U.S. Northern Command, listens as Kevin McAleenan, commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) (left), speaks during a news conference on Department of Defense deployment to the southwest border, in Washington on Monday.
Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to secure border with Mexico as 3,500 migrants walk north
A week out from the midterm elections, the Pentagon said Monday it is sending 5,200 troops, some armed, to the Southwest border in an extraordinary military operation to help stop illegal crossings...
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump bid farewell to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his wife, Margaret Kenyatta, outside the White House in Washington in August. President Trump will visit Pittsburgh Tuesday to show support after a gunman killed 11 people in a massacre at a synagogue, his spokeswoman said Monday.
Trump to visit Pittsburgh after synagogue massacre
President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, will travel to Pittsburgh on Tuesday to support the city after 11 people were shot dead in the worst anti-Semitic attack in recent U.S. history. The...
Central American migrants wade across the Suchiate river, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, in their bid to reach the U.S., as seen from Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Monday.
Mexican police halt second U.S.-bound migrant group trying to enter from Guatemala
Several hundred migrants tried to cross the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico en masse on Monday, but were met by ranks of Mexican federal police who blocked them from entering. The stando...

, , , ,