‘Tropical Trump’: Brazil enters new era with far-right president-elect who praised dictatorship, hit gays, blacks, women

Brazil entered a new era Monday after electing its next president, Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right congressman who vowed a fundamental change in direction for the giant Latin American country.

Bolsonaro, who openly admires Brazil’s former military dictatorship and shocked many with his derogatory remarks on women, gays and blacks, won 55 percent of the vote in a run-off election Sunday — more than 10 points ahead of leftist opponent Fernando Haddad.

Having channeled voters’ anger with corruption, crime and economic malaise, the man dubbed the “Tropical Trump” will now get down to work seeking to “change Brazil’s destiny” — the promise he made in his victory speech.

Markets reacted positively to the win by the business-world favorite, who will take office on Jan. 1 — though profit-taking set in later in the day.

The Sao Paulo stock exchange’s main index opened up three percent, after adding 10 percent in a month as Bolsonaro surged in the polls, before falling 1.28 percent into the red in the afternoon.

The Brazilian real traded its strongest in six months against the dollar, then retreated slightly.

After a deeply polarizing election, many Brazilians seem eager to turn the page, hoping for the best as the country takes what even many Bolsonaro supporters acknowledge is a leap into the unknown.

“Maybe now, with this renewal, things will improve in this country,” Bolsonaro voter Jocemil Clacino, a 66-year-old shopkeeper in Rio de Janeiro, told AFP.

For Bolsonaro’s opponents, however, the bitterness runs deep.

“These elections revealed the worst in humanity. People let out everything they had been too afraid to talk about. It made me feel terrible. But we’ll have to carry on,” said Adriana Calvi, 55.

Bolsonaro, 63, received congratulations from world leaders — though some urged him to “respect democratic principles,” as French President Emmanuel Macron put it.

Opponents have warned Bolsonaro could try to veer toward authoritarianism, after the former army captain openly expressed his admiration for Brazil’s brutal military dictatorship (1964-1985) and its torture of leftist dissidents.

The European Union will be expecting Bolsonaro to “work to consolidate democracy,” EU spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud said pointedly.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Italy’s far-right Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini were more effusive.

Trump tweeted that he had had an “excellent” phone call with Bolsonaro, and Salvini celebrated the fact that “in Brazil too, the people have chased out the left.”

Bolsonaro tweeted that he had also “received incredible words” from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s office said the Israeli leader had invited the president-elect to visit and told him: “I am confident that your election will lead to a great friendship between the two peoples and to the strengthening of relations.”

In a sign of how far the “pink tide” of left-wing governments that recently dominated Latin America has ebbed, even Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Ecuador’s Evo Morales — two leftist holdouts — sent their warm regards.

The polls came on the heels of Brazil’s worst-ever recession, a staggering multibillion-dollar corruption scandal and a year of record-setting violent crime.

Although many voters expressed strong dislike for Bolsonaro, even more rejected Haddad and his Workers’ Party, which had won the past four presidential elections.

Bolsonaro will now face a tall order uniting a divided country, after a vitriolic and sometimes violent campaign — including an attack that sent him to the hospital for three weeks, when an assailant stabbed him in the stomach at a rally on Sept. 6.

Haddad, a former Sao Paulo mayor, had initially refused to congratulate Bolsonaro.

But the runner-up took a more conciliatory tone Monday.

“President Jair Bolsonaro, I wish you success. Our country deserves the best,” Haddad tweeted.

Bolsonaro’s top economic adviser, liberal economist Paulo Guedes, promised that the changes would be sweeping for the world’s eighth-largest economy.

“We are going to change the social-democratic economic model. It’s terrible,” said Guedes, who will head an economy super-ministry under Bolsonaro.

“We need pension reform … and we are going to accelerate privatizations.”

Bolsonaro is due to fly to Brasilia soon to start the transition process with outgoing President Michel Temer, though aides did not confirm the timing.