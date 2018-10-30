Mother reunites with son abducted as a toddler by father 31 years ago

The mother of a son who was abducted as a toddler in 1987 says being reunited with him 31 years later is a breathtaking experience.

Lyneth Mann-Lewis found out last week that authorities had found her son in Connecticut. At a news conference in Toronto Monday, she said she grabbed his head and touched him to see if he was real when she visited him. She says endured many hard days over the 31 years.

Allan Mann Jr. was arrested in Vernon, Connecticut, on Friday and accused of abducting his 2-year-old son 31 years ago during a court-ordered visitation.

Authorities received a tip from a relative that he might be living in Connecticut under another name. Officials then notified Jermaine Mann’s mother that her son had been found.