Britain to target online platform giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon with new digital services tax
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond poses for pictures with the Budget Box as he leaves 11 Downing Street in London Monday before presenting the government's annual Autumn budget to Parliament. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Britain to target online platform giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon with new digital services tax

Reuters

LONDON – Britain said it would tax the revenue that online platforms such as Google, Facebook and Amazon make in the country to update a system that had not kept pace with changing digital business models.

“It’s clearly not sustainable, or fair, that digital platform businesses can generate substantial value in the U.K. without paying tax here in respect of that business,” finance minister Philip Hammond said in his annual budget speech on Monday.

The tax will be designed to ensure established tech giants, rather than start-ups, shoulder the burden, Hammond told parliament.

The Treasury said profitable companies would be taxed at 2 percent on the money they make from U.K. users from April 2020, and the measure was expected to raise more than £400 million ($512 million) a year.

The tax will target platforms such as search engines, social media and online marketplaces, Hammond said, and it will be paid by companies that generate at least £500 million a year in global revenue.

Britain had been leading attempts to reform international corporate tax systems, Hammond said, but progress had been painfully slow and governments could not simply talk forever.

Clifford Chance tax partner Dan Neidle said the radical nature of the proposal clearly showed that Britain was becoming frustrated with the slow pace of change in global tax laws.

“The U.K. is running ahead of every other country except Spain,” he said.

But given the dominance of U.S. tech giants, President Donald Trump’s administration may not appreciate the proposal at a time when Britain is trying to agree new trade deals.

Hammond said that if a global solution emerges, it would consider adopting this instead of its tax.

But in the meantime, the government would consult on the detail to make sure it got this right, and then ensure Britain remained one of the best places to start and scale up a tech business.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Hitachi Chemical Co. officials apologize in June over data fabrication. Similar misconduct was reported by the firm on Monday.
Hitachi unit admits to improper inspections of chip materials
A chemical product unit of Hitachi Ltd. said Monday it had conducted improper quality inspections on its semiconductor materials, the latest such revelation among major Japanese manufacturers.
Seibu Railway's new Laview limited express train is meant to "naturally blend into the city and natural landscapes," according to the company.
Upgraded express: Seibu Railway's Laview train to debut next spring
Seibu Railway Co. on Monday announced the name of a new limited express train — Laview — that is scheduled to start running from next spring. The eight-car train will replace the current New Red...
An early Marubeni Corp. store in Osaka as seen in 1872. Marubeni and Itochu were founded as the same company before World War II, but were broken into two separate companies after the war.
Sōgō shōsha: Thriving through adversity in postwar Japan
This is the fourth part of a new series of reports written by industry specialists. The first 12 articles are about Japanese general trading companies, or sōgō shōsha. To...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond poses for pictures with the Budget Box as he leaves 11 Downing Street in London Monday before presenting the government's annual Autumn budget to Parliament. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , ,