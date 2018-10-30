Venice inundated by exceptional tide as Italy is hit by floods, high winds
People walk in flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, Monday. | REUTERS

World

Venice inundated by exceptional tide as Italy is hit by floods, high winds

AP

MILAN, ITALY – Venice was inundated by an exceptional high tide Monday, putting three-quarters of the famed Italian lagoon city under water as large swaths of the rest of Italy experienced flooding and heavy winds that toppled trees, killing four people.

Tourists and residents alike donned high boots to navigate the streets of Venice after strong winds raised the water level 156 cm (over 5 feet) before receding. The water exceeded the raised walkways normally put out in flooded areas in Venice, forcing their removal. Transport officials closed the water bus system except to outlying islands due to the emergency.

Venice frequently floods when high winds push in water from the lagoon, but Monday’s levels were exceptional. The peak level was the highest reached since December 2008, according to Venice statistics.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said a series of underwater barriers that are being erected in the lagoon would have prevented the inundation. The project, nicknamed Moses, is long overdue, beset by cost overruns and corruption scandals.

Brugnaro said he had asked to talk with Premier Giuseppe Conte to underline the urgency of the project, which would raise barriers when the tide reaches 109 cm (43 inches). That happens, on average, four times a year in Venice.

Residents and businesses typically reinforce their doors with metal or wooden panels to prevent water from entering the bottom floors, but photos on social media showed shop owners using water pumps this time to try to protect their wares.

Much of Italy is under alert for flooding from heavy rains, a problem exacerbated by a lack of maintenance of the country’s many river beds. High winds toppled trees that killed passers-by in three accidents in Naples and Lazio.

Officials closed major tourist attractions in Rome, including the Colosseum and Roman Forum, early due to heavy rains.

Veneto regional governor Luca Zaia says flooding this week could reach the levels of the 1966 flood that struck both Venice and Florence. In a message on Instagram, he closed schools in the region for a second day on Tuesday.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta attends the daily briefing hosted by U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the White House in Washington Monday.
As Trump's 'fake news' rants rage, U.S. journalists face surge in animosity, danger even at local...
The hostility she's felt from the public recently wasn't necessarily the last straw in television news photographer Lori Bentley-Law's decision to quit the business after 24 years, but it was one o...
Parker Solar Probe sits in a clean room on July 6, 2018, at Astrotech Space Operations in Titusville, Florida, after the installation of its heat shield. NASA's The Parker Solar Probe is now closer to the sun than any spacecraft has ever gotten. Early Monday afternoon, Parker surpassed the record of 26.55 million miles set by Helios-2 back in 1976.
NASA probe sets record for closest and fastest approach to sun
NASA's Parker Solar Probe is now closer to the sun than any spacecraft has ever gotten. Parker on Monday surpassed the record of 26.6 million miles (43 million km) set by Helios-2 back in 1976. ...
Law enforcement officials load up a robot outside a U.S. post office facility after reports that a suspicious package was found in Atlanta Monday. The FBI said authorities recovered the suspicious package that was address to the cable network CNN.
FBI intercepts suspicious parcel addressed to CNN in Atlanta 'similar' to last week's mail bombs
Bomb squads were called to a post office in Atlanta on Monday about a suspicious package sent to CNN, investigators said Monday, just hours before a court hearing for a Florida man accused of sendi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

People walk in flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, Monday. | REUTERS A woman walks in a flooded street of Venice, Italy, Monday as, according to city officials, 70 percent of the lagoon city has been flooded by waters rising 149 cm above sea level. | ANDREA MEROLA / ANSA / VIA AP

, ,