Imperial Palace tours to be available in Chinese

The Imperial Household Agency said Monday that it will fully start offering Chinese guided tours around the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday, in an addition to the existing Japanese and English tours.

Responding to a rise in the number of foreign visitors to Japan, the agency started English tours around the palace in May.

But given the fact that over a quarter of foreign visitors to the palace are from China, it launched dedicated tours for them on a trial basis in the same month.

Now that a sufficient number of guides are ready, Chinese guided tours can be made available fully, it said.

While the course, length and dates of the tours will be the same as the Japanese tours, guides will devise ways to help participants who do not know Japanese history well easily understand what they are seeing, the agency added.