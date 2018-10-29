Angela Merkel to quit as head of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union after 18 years at helm
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference in Prague on Friday.

BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not stand again as leader of her center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), a party source said Monday, making way after 18 years for a successor following a series of regional vote defeats.

“She will not stand again for the chairmanship of her party,” a source within the CDU said, a day after voters in the Hesse state punished her party in a regional poll.

Germany’s dpa news agency said Merkel wants to give up the leadership of her party but remain chancellor.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference in Prague on Friday.

