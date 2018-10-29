National

Halloween revelers overturn small truck in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward

Kyodo

A small truck was overturned and five people were arrested for alleged groping or similar offenses over the weekend as scores of people clad in Halloween costumes gathered in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward, a mecca for the celebrations, police said.

The small truck was besieged by several people, with some riding on the rear deck in a shopping center near JR Shibuya Station around 1 a.m. on Sunday. While the driver left the vehicle to alert police, the group, including several youths overturned the truck, damaging it, authorities said.

Video footage posted to Twitter showed two people standing on the overturned vehicle, dancing and shouting.

Police said five people were also arrested on suspicion of groping women or trying to take photos or videos up their skirts during the festivities in the area.

Police officers, including those dubbed “DJ police,” who have been employed to help with crowd control, called on people to follow traffic signals and walk slowly as waves of Halloween revelers, including foreign nationals, flocked to the famous scramble crossing outside Shibuya Station.

The festive gatherings, usually held the weekend ahead of Halloween, have taken root in Shibuya in recent years. And although at times wild, no injuries have been reported so far in connection with the events.

Halloween revelers stand on a small truck that was overturned early Sunday in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward, a mecca for the celebrations. | YU MENTAL CLINIC / VIA KYODO

