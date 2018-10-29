Police rescue animals from ‘hellish’ Albanian zoo
Animal welfare activists of Four Paws remove Lenci, a 15-year-old lion, from a private zoo in Fier, Albania, on Sunday. The Albanian authorities dismantled a private zoo on to save 11 animals, including lions and a bear that were kept in 'hellish' living conditions, according to NGOs. | AFP-JIJI

World

Police rescue animals from ‘hellish’ Albanian zoo

AFP-JIJI

FIER, ALBANIA – Albanian police on Sunday broke open cages at a private zoo and removed 11 animals including three lions and a bear being kept in “hellish” conditions, animal welfare workers said.

After the owner of the zoo at Fier, around 100 km (60 miles) south of the capital Tirana, allegedly refused to cooperate, officers forcibly entered areas where the animals were kept to allow vets access, an AFP correspondent at the scene reported.

The animals were then tranquillized to allow them to be safely transferred to Tirana zoo.

“Living conditions for the animals in this zoo are absolutely horrible, it’s a hellish way of keeping animals,” said Ioana Gabriela Dungler of Four Paws.

Owner Petrit Osmani, who has been running the zoo for around 15 years, strongly opposed the raid.

“You don’t have the right! These animals are my children, you are taking away my children!” he protested, adding that he would lodge a complaint for violation of private property.

The zoo was visited in July by workers from Four Paws who then alerted authorities.

“Lensi (one of the lions), had a serious eye infection and was at risk of going blind. He has happily been saved and is better, but they all need extra care in order to fully recover,” said Carsten Hertwing, another Four Paws worker.

In addition to the three lions, a bear and a zebra, some deer, antelopes and foxes were also removed.

After a spell in Tirana, the three lions will be moved to the Netherlands where their new environment will be similar to their natural habitat while the bear will go to Germany.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Salvadoran migrants gather in a caravan to start their journey toward the U.S., at "Salvador del Mundo" square in San Salvador on Sunday. At least 300 migrants left San Salvador on Sunday, to the border with Guatemala, heading to the United States in persuit of the "American dream" of a decent job, AFP journalists reported.
New U.S.-bound group of migrants sets off from El Salvador
A new group of migrants bound for the United States set off from El Salvador on Sunday, following thousands of other Central Americans fleeing poverty and violence who have taken similar journeys i...
A woman prays on Sunday near the Tree of Life synagogue after a shooting there left 11 people dead in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Saturday. The man suspected of bursting into a Pittsburgh synagogue during a baby-naming ceremony and gunning down 11 people has been charged with murd.er, in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent U.S history. The suspect — identified as a 46-year-old Robert Bowers — reportedly yelled "All Jews must die" as he sprayed bullets into the Tree of Life synagogue during Sabbath services on Saturday before exchanging fire with police, in an attack that also wounded six people.
Police: Synagogue gunman said 'all these Jews need to die'
Tributes rolled in Sunday to the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre as authorities worked to piece together the background and movements of the suspected gunman, who authorities said expr...
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis talks to journalists during a press conference with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (not shown) in Prague Sunday.
Saudis vow 'complete' probe of Jamal Khashoggi murder at their consulate: Jim Mattis
Saudi Arabia has promised a "full" investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Sunday following talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Ju...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Animal welfare activists of Four Paws remove Lenci, a 15-year-old lion, from a private zoo in Fier, Albania, on Sunday. The Albanian authorities dismantled a private zoo on to save 11 animals, including lions and a bear that were kept in 'hellish' living conditions, according to NGOs. | AFP-JIJI Lenci, a 15-year-old male lion, rests on his cage before animal welfare activists of Four Paws remove him from a private zoo in Fier, Albania, Sunday. | AFP-JIJI Animal welfare activists of Four Paws remove a zebra from a private zoo in Fier, Albania, Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, ,