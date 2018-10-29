Three Gaza boys killed in Israeli airstrike on tinderbox border: medics
A picture taken Saturday shows smoke rising following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. Tensions have been high along the Gaza-Israel frontier since Palestinians began a wave of border protests in March. At least 217 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the months of demonstrations and clashes along the border. | AFP-JIJI

World

Three Gaza boys killed in Israeli airstrike on tinderbox border: medics

Reuters

GAZA – Three Palestinian boys were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip frontier on Sunday, medical officials in the Hamas-run enclave said, while Israel said it had hit suspected militants trying to blow up part of a border fence.

The Gaza Health Ministry said two of the dead were aged 13 and one aged 14.

Gaza medics have tallied more than 216 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces at the frontier during almost seven months of Palestinian protests against Israel’s blockade of the territory and in support of a right for Palestinian refugees to return to lands in Israel. One Israeli soldier has been killed by a sniper.

Israel says its lethal response is necessary to prevent armed infiltrations from Gaza. The violence has occasionally escalated into shelling exchanges that Israel has warned could trigger war, while Egypt and the United Nations have repeatedly mediated truces.

In Sunday’s incident, an Israeli aircraft struck “three terrorists adjacent to the fence who were trying to sabotage it and were apparently planting a bomb,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

Four Palestinians were killed at the border on Friday, and a Gaza militant group responded by firing a volley of missiles into Israel, prompting scores of Israeli retaliatory air strikes on Saturday, although nobody was killed.

Two million Palestinians live in Gaza, most of them stateless descendants of people who fled or were driven from homes in Israel at its founding in 1948.

The narrow seaside territory has been ruled by Hamas, an Islamist group, since 2007, during which time it has fought three wars against Israel.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade for security reasons, which the World Bank says has brought the territory to a state of economic collapse, nearly entirely dependent on international aid and without adequate electricity, health care or clean water.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Animal welfare activists of Four Paws remove Lenci, a 15-year-old lion, from a private zoo in Fier, Albania, on Sunday. The Albanian authorities dismantled a private zoo on to save 11 animals, including lions and a bear that were kept in "hellish" living conditions, according to NGOs.
Police rescue animals from 'hellish' Albanian zoo
Albanian police on Sunday broke open cages at a private zoo and removed 11 animals including three lions and a bear being kept in "hellish" conditions, animal welfare workers said. After the own...
Salvadoran migrants gather in a caravan to start their journey toward the U.S., at "Salvador del Mundo" square in San Salvador on Sunday. At least 300 migrants left San Salvador on Sunday, to the border with Guatemala, heading to the United States in persuit of the "American dream" of a decent job, AFP journalists reported.
New U.S.-bound group of migrants sets off from El Salvador
A new group of migrants bound for the United States set off from El Salvador on Sunday, following thousands of other Central Americans fleeing poverty and violence who have taken similar journeys i...
A woman prays on Sunday near the Tree of Life synagogue after a shooting there left 11 people dead in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Saturday. The man suspected of bursting into a Pittsburgh synagogue during a baby-naming ceremony and gunning down 11 people has been charged with murd.er, in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent U.S history. The suspect — identified as a 46-year-old Robert Bowers — reportedly yelled "All Jews must die" as he sprayed bullets into the Tree of Life synagogue during Sabbath services on Saturday before exchanging fire with police, in an attack that also wounded six people.
Police: Synagogue gunman said 'all these Jews need to die'
Tributes rolled in Sunday to the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre as authorities worked to piece together the background and movements of the suspected gunman, who authorities said expr...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Palestinian doctors look at the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip, at the morgue of Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday. — Three Palestinians were killed on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip, the health ministry in the enclave said. | AFP-JIJI A picture taken Saturday shows smoke rising following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. Tensions have been high along the Gaza-Israel frontier since Palestinians began a wave of border protests in March. At least 217 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the months of demonstrations and clashes along the border. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,