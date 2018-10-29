Ebola seen killing kids at unprecedented rate at unsanitary clinics of Congo traditional healers
A doctor cares for a patient inside an isolate cube at The Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA) treatment center in Beni, North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept. 6. | REUTERS

World / Science & Health

Ebola seen killing kids at unprecedented rate at unsanitary clinics of Congo traditional healers

Reuters

GOMA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO – Children in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are dying from Ebola at an unprecedented rate due largely to poor sanitary practices at clinics run by traditional healers, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The impact on children has been felt acutely in the city of Beni, which has emerged as the outbreak’s new epicenter. Of 120 confirmed Ebola cases in Beni, at least 30 are under 10-years-old, and 27 of them have died, according to health ministry data.

Many children affected by an unrelated malaria outbreak near Beni are thought to have contracted Ebola at clinics run by traditional healers who have also treated Ebola patients, said Jessica Ilunga, a spokeswoman for the health ministry.

“There is an abnormally high number of children who have contracted and died of Ebola in Beni. Normally, in every Ebola epidemic, children are not as affected,” Ilunga told Reuters.

“Traditional healers use the same tools to treat everyone. And the child who has entered a traditional healer’s clinic with malaria comes out with Ebola and dies several days later,” she said.

The rate of new cases in eastern Congo has accelerated in recent weeks. An emergency World Health Organization committee said earlier this month that the outbreak was likely to worsen significantly unless the response was stepped up.

The health ministry reported nine new confirmed cases late on Saturday — seven in Beni and two in the city of Butembo — the biggest one-day day jump since the outbreak was declared on Aug. 1.

The hemorrhagic fever is believed to have killed 168 people and infected another 98 in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, where attacks by armed groups and community resistance to health officials have complicated the response.

Congo has suffered 10 Ebola outbreaks since the virus was discovered near its eponymous Ebola River in 1976. The current one now ranks third in terms of number of confirmed cases.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Secretary of Defence James Mattis addresses a press conference on Sunday in Prague.
Military already moving equipment to southern U.S. border to confront migrant caravan: Jim Mattis
The U.S. military has already begun delivering jersey barriers to the southern border in conjunction with plans to deploy active duty troops there, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Sunday as ...
Image Not Available
Turkey shells positions of U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in northern Syria
The Turkish army shelled on Sunday positions held by the U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria, east of the Euphrates River, in a new spike in tension along the borders. Ankara cons...
In this Sept. 18 photo Sameeha Alkamalee Jabbar (center), from Orange County, sits during a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles. Alkamalee Jabbar, who is originally from Sri Lanka, said the process took 10 months and at times she worried but knew about the backlog. More than 700,000 immigrants are waiting on their applications to become U.S. citizens, a process that in many parts of the country now takes a year or more.
Wait times for U.S. citizenship applications stretch to two years, irking anti-Trump election hop...
More than 700,000 immigrants are waiting on applications to become U.S. citizens, a process that once typically took about six months but has stretched to more than two years in some places under t...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A doctor cares for a patient inside an isolate cube at The Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA) treatment center in Beni, North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept. 6. | REUTERS

, , ,