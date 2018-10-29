Ninth death reported at New Jersey pediatric rehab center amid viral outbreak
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks about the adenovirus outbreak as New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal looks on during a press conference at the The Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation on Wednesday in Wanaque, New Jersey. | MICHAEL KARAS / THE RECORD / VIA AP

World / Science & Health

Ninth death reported at New Jersey pediatric rehab center amid viral outbreak

AP

TRENTON, NEW JERSEY – A ninth person has died at a pediatric rehabilitation center amid an outbreak of a respiratory virus, New Jersey health officials said.

An additional “medically fragile child” who had a confirmed case of adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation died Saturday night, the state’s health department said.

Adenovirus has not been confirmed in another person who died Friday afternoon, officials said. A staff member also became ill. New diagnoses bring the total number of cases to 25.

Those affected range in age from toddlers to young adults, with the vast majority under age 18.

Adenovirus usually poses little risk for healthy people and typically causes mild cold or flu symptoms. Some strains also cause diarrhea and conjunctivitis.

The strain found in the rehab center outbreak is among the more potent types and sometimes causes more serious respiratory illness, especially among those with weak immune systems.

The first symptoms showed up Sept. 26, and the state was notified of an outbreak Oct. 9, officials said.

The 227-bed, for-profit facility, which is closed to new patients, has a pediatric center and also cares for elderly residents.

No new residents are being admitted for the duration of the outbreak, which won’t be declared over until the center can go four weeks without any new cases.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Secretary of Defence James Mattis addresses a press conference on Sunday in Prague.
Military already moving equipment to southern U.S. border to confront migrant caravan: Jim Mattis
The U.S. military has already begun delivering jersey barriers to the southern border in conjunction with plans to deploy active duty troops there, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Sunday as ...
A doctor cares for a patient inside an isolate cube at The Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA) treatment center in Beni, North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept. 6.
Ebola seen killing kids at unprecedented rate at unsanitary clinics of Congo traditional healers
Children in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are dying from Ebola at an unprecedented rate due largely to poor sanitary practices at clinics run by traditional healers, the health ministry said...
Image Not Available
Turkey shells positions of U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in northern Syria
The Turkish army shelled on Sunday positions held by the U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria, east of the Euphrates River, in a new spike in tension along the borders. Ankara cons...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks about the adenovirus outbreak as New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal looks on during a press conference at the The Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation on Wednesday in Wanaque, New Jersey. | MICHAEL KARAS / THE RECORD / VIA AP

, , , ,