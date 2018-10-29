NTSB: Owners of over 1.4 million Mercedes vehicles got recall notices too late
The logo of German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is seen last year in Munich, Germany. The U.S. government is investigating German automaker Mercedes-Benz, alleging it has been slow to mail safety recall notices and file required reports involving recalls of over 1.4 million vehicles. Mercedes said in a statement Saturday that it makes every effort to ensure recall campaigns and customer notifications are done in a timely manner. | AP

NTSB: Owners of over 1.4 million Mercedes vehicles got recall notices too late

DETROIT – The U.S. government is investigating German automaker Mercedes-Benz, alleging that is has been slow to mail safety recall notices and file required reports involving recalls of over 1.4 million vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that a review shows Mercedes exceeded time limits for mailing letters to owners. The agency also says it has questions about the company’s process and cadence for making recall decisions and notifying the government about them.

Mercedes says in a statement issued Saturday that it makes every effort to ensure recall campaigns and customer notifications are done in a timely manner. The company says it will work closely with the government on the investigation.

