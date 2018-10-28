Incumbent Gov. Masao Uchibori beats out three rivals in Fukushima gubernatorial race

Incumbent Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori secured another four-year term in a gubernatorial election Sunday, beating three challengers.

Throughout the election campaign, the 54-year-old governor, who is in his first term, enjoyed a comfortable lead over the other candidates — Jun Kanayama, 78, a self-employed worker, Sho Takahashi, 30, an IT company owner, and Kazushi Machida, 42, prefectural chairman of the Japanese Communist Party.

While all four candidates ran as independents, Uchibori received support from the ruling and opposition parties, except for the communist party.

The prefecture, where there are about 1.6 million eligible voters, is still on the road to recovery from the nuclear meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant, which were triggered by the devastating Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

During the campaign, Uchibori pledged further efforts to rebuild local communities and promote the return of residents who have moved out of the prefecture due to the disasters, but many voters voiced concerns about the candidates proposing few specific measures to help residents recover from the devastation.