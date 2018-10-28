Mosquito-borne Zika virus detected in second Indian state
Pest control officers from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation fumigate an area in a residential colony in Ahmedabad on Saturday in an attempt to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Science & Health

Mosquito-borne Zika virus detected in second Indian state

AFP-JIJI

NEW DELHI – India’s Zika outbreak is spreading, with officials saying Sunday that the mosquito-borne virus has been detected in the western state of Gujarat after nearly 150 cases were reported this year in neighboring Rajasthan.

Health authorities in Gujarat said a woman tested positive for Zika and was treated at a state hospital in the capital, Ahmedabad, the first confirmed case outside Rajasthan this year.

“Only one case has been found so far. We are taking all precautions,” Gujarat Commissioner of Health Jayanti Ravi said Sunday.

The state health department has rallied hundreds of doctors and medical personnel to perform emergency screenings for Zika, including more than 250 pregnant women with fevers.

Gujarat, which borders Rajasthan to the south, has been fumigating public areas in an effort to kill the mosquitoes that carry the diseases.

Health authorities in Rajasthan have detected 147 cases of Zika since September, officials say. Almost 440,000 people were under surveillance in Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur, last month.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito, which carries Zika and other viruses like dengue fever, is widely prevalent in India.

The country of 1.25 billion reported its first Zika cases in January 2017 in Gujarat but the latest case is the first in the state this year.

Since Zika erupted on a large scale in 2015, more than 1.5 million people in more than 70 countries have been infected, with most in South America.

In rare cases, if pregnant women contract the virus their babies can develop brain defects.

Zika was also detected in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu in July 2017. The World Health Organization has said no vaccine is likely to be available until 2020.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Sri Lanka's newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (left) smiles next to President Maithripala Sirisena during their party members' meeting in Colombo on Saturday.
Turmoil in Sri Lanka could lead to closer China ties
A suspension of Parliament by Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena deepens a power struggle that has led to the return of former strongman President Mahinda Rajapaksa and could herald close...
Image Not Available
Launch of first private Chinese rocket fails
The first attempt by a private Chinese company to send a rocket into space has failed. Beijing-based Landspace said late Saturday that the first and second stage of its ZQ-1 rocket worke...
Indonesians work on a bridge damaged by September's quake and tsunami in Palu on Friday.
Indonesia's quake and tsunami hit city of Palu faces health crisis a month after disaster
Indonesia's quake- and tsunami-battered city of Palu is facing a public health crisis as torrential rains threaten to spread malaria and dengue fever to the devastated region a month after the d...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Pest control officers from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation fumigate an area in a residential colony in Ahmedabad on Saturday in an attempt to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,