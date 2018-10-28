Jim Mattis calls for transparent investigation into Jamal Khashoggi’s killing during talks with Saudi minister
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis (right) walks past a TV screen on which Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir can be seen addressing the 14th International Institute for Strategic Studies Manama Dialogue in the Bahraini capital Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Jim Mattis calls for transparent investigation into Jamal Khashoggi’s killing during talks with Saudi minister

Reuters

PRAGUE – U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Sunday that he met Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister and called for a transparent investigation into the killing earlier this month of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Washington Post columnist Khashoggi’s murder inside the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul has escalated into a crisis for the world’s top oil exporter as Saudi Arabia’s allies have reacted with outrage.

Mattis said he met Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir during a conference in Bahrain on Saturday and discussed the killing.

“We discussed it. You know the same thing we talked about, the need for transparency, full and complete investigation,” Mattis told a small group of reporters traveling to Prague with him.

“(There was) full agreement from Foreign Minister Jubeir, no reservations at all, he said we need to know what happened and it was very collaborative, in agreement,” Mattis added.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he wants to get to the bottom of the case, while also highlighting Riyadh’s role as an ally against Tehran and Islamist militants, as well as a major purchaser of U.S. arms.

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor has said Khashoggi’s killing was premeditated, contradicting a previous official statement that it happened accidentally during a tussle in the consulate in Istanbul.

On Saturday, al-Jubeir told a security summit in Bahrain that Riyadh’s relations with the United States are “ironclad” amid what he described as “media hysteria” over the killing of Khashoggi.

At the same conference, Mattis had sharp words for Saudi Arabia, saying that the killing undermines Middle Eastern stability and that Washington will take additional measures against those responsible.

Earlier this month U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Saudi King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the issue.

Washington has already announced moves against 21 Saudis to either revoke their visas or make them ineligible for U.S. visas after the Khashoggi killing.

Asked whether the U.S. will limit its support to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, Mattis said Sunday: “We’ll continue to support the defense of the kingdom.”

Saudi Arabia is leading a Western-backed alliance of Sunni Muslim Arab states trying to restore the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, ousted from the capital, Sanaa, by the Iran-aligned Houthis in 2015.

The United States and other Western powers provide arms, refueling and intelligence to the alliance.

Germany has vowed to halt all German arms exports to Saudi Arabia until the killing of Khashoggi is explained.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Poland again demands reparations for World War II damage from Germany
Days before ministers from Berlin and Warsaw will sit down for bilateral talks, Polish President Andrzej Duda on Sunday repeated his country's demand for Germany to pay reparations over World Wa...
German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves as she and Volker Bouffier, Hesse state premier and deputy chairman of the Christian Democratic Union, arrive at an election rally in Fulda, western Germany, on Thursday.
Angela Merkel's government braces for high-stakes election in Hesse state
Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition was to face its second test in as many weeks Sunday when voters go to the polls in the western state of Hesse for a regional election that could torpe...
A suspected explosive device received at the CNN bureau in New York is seen Wednesday. The device was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan.
DNA and fingerprints led FBI to uncover identity of U.S. bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc
In the hours before his arrest, as U.S. federal authorities zeroed in and secretly accumulated evidence, Cesar Sayoc was in his element: spinning classic and Top 40 hits in a nightclub where he'...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis (right) walks past a TV screen on which Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir can be seen addressing the 14th International Institute for Strategic Studies Manama Dialogue in the Bahraini capital Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,