Launch of first private Chinese rocket fails

BEIJING – The first attempt by a private Chinese company to send a rocket into space has failed.

Beijing-based Landspace said late Saturday that the first and second stage of its ZQ-1 rocket worked normally but something went wrong with the final of the three-stage rocket.

It was the first three-stage rocket built by a private company in China.

Video posted by a Chinese news site shows the 19-meter-tall (62-foot) red-and-white rocket lifting off Saturday against clear blue skies.

Landspace said that “cowling separation was normal but something abnormal happened after the second stage.” The statement posted on its social media account did not elaborate.

Chinese media reports say the rocket was carrying a satellite for state broadcaster CCTV.

