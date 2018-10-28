To the roo-scue! Kangaroo caught in surf saved with CPR
A kangaroo struggles at sea at Safety Beach in Australia's Victoria state on Saturday in this image from a video obtained from social media. | MIA GRANT/VIA REUTERS

World / Offbeat

To the roo-scue! Kangaroo caught in surf saved with CPR

AFP-JIJI

SYDNEY – A kangaroo that hopped into the sea for a dip at a Melbourne beach had to be rescued by Australian police and brought back to life with CPR, officers said Sunday.

Officers were called to Safety Beach in Melbourne on Saturday afternoon amid reports the animal was struggling in the water.

When they arrived, the roo had already made its way back onto dry land and was on the sand covered with a blanket by a beachgoer.

But as they approached, it suddenly turned around and bounded back into the waves.

“It began to swim but got into difficulty in the swell and breaking waves and went under water a couple of times,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

Two officers jumped into the water and managed to bring the now-unconscious marsupial back to a grassy area and resuscitate it using compressions.

They did not use the “kiss of life” — mouth-to-mouth resuscitation — a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

It was then brought to a police station. After an assessment, officers said it was “in good spirits and lucky to be alive, given the amount of saltwater he inhaled.”

Known for their jumping prowess, most kangaroos are also capable swimmers, although they rarely take to the water.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Police guard the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
At Pittsburgh synagogue, an open door and a massacre
During the week, anyone who wanted to get inside Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue had to ring the doorbell and be granted entry by staff because the front door was kept locked. Not so on Satu...
A Department of Motor Vehicles ID photo of Robert Bowers
Suspect in U.S. synagogue mass shooting spewed online hate for Jews
The man arrested in the mass shooting Saturday at a Pennsylvania synagogue appears to have made virulently anti-Semitic posts on a social media platform popular with far-right extremists, includ...
A woman holds a sign as she gathers with others for a vigil in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Gunman yelled 'all Jews must die' before shooting 11 dead at Pittsburgh synagogue
A gunman yelling, "All Jews must die," stormed a Pittsburgh synagogue during Saturday services, killing 11 worshippers before he was arrested over one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. hi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A kangaroo struggles at sea at Safety Beach in Australia's Victoria state on Saturday in this image from a video obtained from social media. | MIA GRANT/VIA REUTERS Police rescue the kangaroo from the surf. | MIA GRANT/VIA REUTERS Police haul the kangaroo up onto the beach. | MIA GRANT/VIA REUTERS The kangaroo is wrapped in a blanket. | MIA GRANT/VIA REUTERS

5 IMAGES AVAILABLE

, , , , ,