Rule violations, bad habits accompany wholesalers on move from Tsukiji to Toyosu

While Tokyo’s Toyosu new wholesale food market has been enjoying a good turnout of shoppers and tourists since right after its opening earlier this month, rule violations by some traders have already begun to be noticed, as some had feared.

Smoking outside the designated areas, wrongful occupation of shared spaces and other bad habits that were seen at the now-defunct Tsukiji wholesale market in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward have unfortunately been carried over to the successor Toyosu market in Koto Ward.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government, which operates the market, plans to intensify surveillance and crack down in cooperation with industry groups so as to remedy the situation.

Although the Toyosu market has unusually many smoking areas for a public facility, smoking on the street and littering of cigarette butts are never-ending.

“I’m too busy to walk to a smoking area that is far,” a worker of an intermediate wholesaler said in an apologetic tone.

With the market’s move to Toyosu, the Tokyo government became serious about ensuring compliance with rules about smoking, putting an end to the situation at Tsukiji where rule-breaking smokers were effectively unpunished.

This is because the selling spaces at the Toyosu market are located inside closed buildings, in contrast to the open-type facility at Tsukiji. Hygiene control standards are stricter at Toyosu, where cigarette smoke, ash and butts can damage food more easily.

“We’re ready to impose administrative punishments such as suspension of entry into the market” on malicious violators, a Tokyo government official said, taking a posture that is more stringent than ever before.

On the aisles and in the shared spaces at the Toyosu market, there are numerous boxes piled up by wholesalers and workers doing their work alongside of them without permission, the same situation as at Tsukiji.

Although the aisles are supposed to be wide enough for four turret trucks to go by each other at a time, there are sections where only one truck each can pass through because of boxes and other stuff traders placed outside their selling spaces.

“The well-thought design of the facility has been screwed up,” a different official of the Tokyo government said. “It’s pointless for traders to spoil the usability of their own market.”

Because the Toyosu market is still in confusion following the transfer from Tsukiji, the Tokyo government plans to tolerate to some extent the piling up of boxes on the aisles and other wrongdoing for the time being.

At the same time, the government takes increased accident risks seriously, such as those facing workers sorting out goods at aisle blind spots. It plans to quickly introduce reinforced measures to ensure observance of rules.