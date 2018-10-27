Turkey hosts summit to seek solutions to end ongoing war in Syria
The flags of Russia, Germany, France and Turkey flutter in front of the presidential Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul on Saturday prior to a summit on Syria. | REUTERS

World

Turkey hosts summit to seek solutions to end ongoing war in Syria

AP

ISTANBUL – The leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany gathered for a summit Saturday about Syria, hoping to lay the groundwork for eventual peace in a country devastated by years of war.

A key challenge is their divided opinions about Syrian President Bashar Assad, who is backed by Russia and Iran and whose government has retaken most of the territory that rebels seized during the war that has killed over 400,000 people.

Western countries condemn Assad for what they call indiscriminate attacks on civilians and Turkey has been helping insurgents trying to remove him from power.

Still, the leaders meeting in Istanbul hope a cease-fire in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib can provide some momentum for peace efforts. The truce last month prevented a Syrian government offensive on the last rebel stronghold, which many feared would have set off another refugee crisis.

Idlib has been relatively calm since then, although both sides have accused each other of violating the deal. Syrian government forces shelled rebel-held villages in Idlib on Friday, killing seven people in violation of the agreement reached by Russia and Turkey, opposition activists said.

At the Istanbul meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Besides Idlib, topics on the agenda include access for humanitarian aid, early preparations for the drafting of a constitution and the eventual reconstruction of Syria, which has been in conflict for more than seven years. The ultimate hope is for a political solution that allows millions of Syrian refugees to return home and be safe.

The summit comes amid Turkish threats of a new military operation across the border into northern Syria, in zones held by Syrian Kurdish fighters. Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish militia, which is backed by the United States, to be terrorists and a part of the Kurdish insurgency within Turkey.

On Friday, Erdogan said Turkey will not allow “terror groups located east of the Euphrates River” to threaten Turkey’s security.

Turkey launched two incursions into Syria, in 2016 and 2018, into areas west of the Euphrates, pushing Islamic State militants as well as Syrian Kurdish fighters from its border.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Mugshots of bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc are reflected on a portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump prior to a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington on Friday following the arrest of Sayoc in Florida.
U.S. mail bomb suspect was cash-strapped ex-stripper devoted to Trump
Focus Cesar Sayoc is an amateur body builder and former stripper, a loner with a long arrest record who showed little interest in politics until Donald Trump came along. On Friday,...
A package containing a "live explosive device" according to police, received at the Time Warner Center, which houses the CNN New York bureau, in New York City, is shown in this handout picture provided Wednesday.
How forensics can link suspect to U.S. mail bombs
AP — The pipe bombs mailed to top Democrats this past week offered all sorts of forensic clues to who had sent them. FBI Director Christopher Wray said Cesar Sayoc's fingerprints an...
Hondurans heading to the U.S. border walk along train tracks in Trancas Viejas, Mexico, on Wednesday.
How Republicans are using immigration to scare voters to the polls
Analysis Joseph Tanfani, Jason Lange and Letitia Stein The commercial opens with an appeal to fear: a hoodie-wearing man prowling an alley, knife in hand. His face remains hidden b...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The flags of Russia, Germany, France and Turkey flutter in front of the presidential Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul on Saturday prior to a summit on Syria. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,